Vinspire Publishing Acquires Novelization Rights to Christmas at Mistletoe Lake Script by Robin Dunne

Vinspire Publishing has signed a contract with Canadian actor Robin Dunne for the acquisition of the novelizations rights to his screenplay, Christmas at Mistletoe Lake.

Charleston, SC, July 14, 2020



The novelization will be written by Robin Dunne who penned the original script. This will be Vinspire Publishing’s first full-length Christmas novel as well as the first acquisition of a novel based upon a screenplay.



Robin Dunne, a Leo-award winning actor, has had several starring roles in various holiday movies as well as previous roles in the Syfy drama Sanctuary and the recent Netflix series, October Faction. He also co-wrote the Roxy Hunter franchise for Nickelodeon and co-authored the novels for the franchise as well.



Penned as The Holiday meets Message in a Bottle, Christmas at Mistletoe Lake will appeal to viewers of contemporary holiday movies set in quaint towns and lovers of wholesome romances during the Christmas season. While the movie, which is produced by Chesler/Perlmutter Productions and will be directed by Robin Dunne, is tentatively set to begin filming this fall for a Christmas 2020 release, the novel is set to release on November 30. Prior to the book’s release, readers can expect behind-the-scenes videos from Dunne that will look at the transformation from script to novel, his writing process, and, potentially, scenes from the set during filming.



Vinspire Publishing focuses on publishing genre fiction and non-fiction titles for the entire family. Its entire catalog is available online at www.vinspirepublishing.com and books are distributed nationally through Ingram and Baker & Taylor.



