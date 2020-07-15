Bangalore-Based Start-Up, FRINZA is All Set to Launch AI and ML Gifting Model

Press Releases FRINZA Press Release

FRINZA™ is World's 1st Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine learning (ML) oriented annual-recurring-Subscription-model based one-stop Gifting solution E-commerce company.

Bangalore, India, July 15, 2020 --(



In order to purchase a gift, the user simply needs to select an annual recurring package depending on their budget and enter some information pertaining to the person they are buying a gift for. FRINZA’s smart technology automatically selects the perfect gift for the user, thereby saving them from the pain of spending hours on selecting the perfect gift for their loved ones.



“In this fast paced world where everyone is busy on their own and machines have become more intelligent, when you remember someone on their special occasion, it does make them feel good and brings a smile to their face,” remarks Praveen Singh Rajput, Founder and CEO of FRINZA.



The gifting service currently serves in 550+ cities of India and is also available in most cities of the USA, UK, UAE, Canada and Australia. The company has also filed a patent for the invention of the AI and ML based gifting model with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), giving it an unparalleled advantage of creating a monopoly in the gifting industry.



Some of the gifting options offered by the company include cakes, flowers, chocolates, handicrafts, tender plants and a wide range of personalized products. The company is also looking forward to add 25+ major gift categories, 1500+ sub categories, more than 10000+ child categories and nearly 5L+ products by the end of the year 2021.



Bhavya Killa

+91 8420500644



www.frinza.com/



