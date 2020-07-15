Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

Receive press releases from TEBillion: By Email RSS Feeds: TEBillion's Effort in Helping Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic

London, United Kingdom, July 15, 2020 --(



TEBillion, India partner network in the country, is working closely with local charitable organisations for a fundraising campaign to help those who are greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



With the help of its customers and partners, TEBillion is reaching volunteers within organisations for a charitable effort towards this dedicated cause. The project will be done in accordance to rules and regulations by the India government to avoid further spreading of the virus.



This campaign by TEBillion will be a commitment for as long as it is needed. Further details are being finalized but the campaign will be announced on TEBillion's social media pages, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



For more information about how you can contribute to TEBillion's campaign in helping India fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, contact TEBillion:

Email:

pr@tebillion.email

in@tebillion.com

Website: www.tebillion.com



About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. London, United Kingdom, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This is an update from TEBillion India team. With over more than 700,000 cases in India as of the July 8, 2020, according to the World Health Organization's situation reports, TEBillion India is making an effort to help in the country's fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.TEBillion, India partner network in the country, is working closely with local charitable organisations for a fundraising campaign to help those who are greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.With the help of its customers and partners, TEBillion is reaching volunteers within organisations for a charitable effort towards this dedicated cause. The project will be done in accordance to rules and regulations by the India government to avoid further spreading of the virus.This campaign by TEBillion will be a commitment for as long as it is needed. Further details are being finalized but the campaign will be announced on TEBillion's social media pages, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.For more information about how you can contribute to TEBillion's campaign in helping India fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, contact TEBillion:Email:pr@tebillion.emailin@tebillion.comWebsite: www.tebillion.comAbout TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. Contact Information TEBillion

Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TEBillion