King of “Ghetto Rock” Billy Ray Rock Signs with MTS, Tops ITunes Chart

Watch “Get The Funk” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ingYCGcW3NY



About Billy Ray Rock: Billy Ray is originally from Mt Pleasant, Texas. While residing in the northwest, this youngest of 11 developed a storied history in music, including time spent as ghost music producer. Billy Ray plays more than 10 instruments, and he is the Lead Vocalist for the rock band, Level 21. While he remains the Lead vocalist for the band, he has embarked on a solo career. He is also the father to 2 daughters and a son. For more information please visit http://www.billyrayrock.com. Seattle, WA, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MTS Management Group is happy to announce the signing of Billy Ray Rock to their roster of Publicity and Promotions clients. Seattle’s modern-day answer to Prince and Lenny Kravitz, and even the Jet City’s own Jimi Hendrix, Billy Ray Rock brings an eclectic mix of styles to his own brand of music. The “King of Ghetto Rock” cites influences as diverse as America, The Eagles, Rick James, Prince, and Billy Idol, infusing them all into one funky blend. His newest single, “Get The Funk” from the forthcoming album, “Bad News” took Rock straight to #2 on the iTunes R&B Songs chart in South Africa, peaking at #12 All Genres.“I’ve been talking with Billy Ray for quite some time now, and the timing was just never quite right for us to work together,” said Michael Stover of MTS. “When he reached out to me about a month ago, everything just clicked. The music is just on fire, and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an artist with so much passion, drive and determination. The man is always either writing, producing or making something happen. I’m very pleased to welcome him to the MTS Family.”Watch “Get The Funk” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ingYCGcW3NYAbout Billy Ray Rock: Billy Ray is originally from Mt Pleasant, Texas. While residing in the northwest, this youngest of 11 developed a storied history in music, including time spent as ghost music producer. Billy Ray plays more than 10 instruments, and he is the Lead Vocalist for the rock band, Level 21. While he remains the Lead vocalist for the band, he has embarked on a solo career. He is also the father to 2 daughters and a son. For more information please visit http://www.billyrayrock.com. Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



