Spencer Savings Bank Sponsors Socially Distant Drive-in Movies This Summer

Elmwood Park, NJ, July 15, 2020 --(



“We are so happy to continue to sponsor these movie nights for families in our community. We know this summer is a tough one with many families cancelling vacation plans due to the coronavirus pandemic,” stated José B. Guerrero, Chairman, President and CEO of Spencer. “At Spencer, we decided the show must go on! We partnered with a few local organizations and decided to change the plan a bit to be able to host fun and safe movie nights for our community. Many had never actually attended a drive-in movie event. It turned out to be a fun and great new experience for them. Thank you to everyone who attended and helped host. We hope everyone continues to have a fun and safe summer.”



On June 19th, Spencer partnered with the Elmwood Park Recreation Department to sponsor a drive-in movie event in the Parkway Lanes parking lot in Elmwood Park. The feature film was Jumanji. On July 3rd, the bank also partnered with the City of Garfield and the Garfield YMCA to sponsor a double drive-in movie event at the Garfield High School soccer field in Garfield. The featured films were Spies in Disguise and Avengers: End Game. Free candy snacks and popcorn were distributed by the bank. Food trucks were also present, providing families some delicious dinner options. The drive-in movie events were a wonderful way for families to still get out this summer and have some fun - while remaining safe, healthy and worry-free.



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



