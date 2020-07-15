Puptown Charlotte Creates Music Video to Win $10K in National Grant Competition

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Puptown Charlotte Press Release

Puptown Charlotte is a doggie daycare and boarding facility that wrote a song and created a music video to earn a $10K grant in Lendio's 2020 Small Business Grant competition.

“Since 2009, my staff and I have consistently been giving our best efforts to serving our clients and caring for their dogs,” said Kristen Hall, Owner and Founder of Puptown Charlotte. “We brought this same effort and energy to our grant application because we hope that, in addition to helping us secure extra funding, our video will make people smile. "



Within 72 hours of hearing about Lendio's grant opportunity, Hall wrote “The COVID-19 Blues." The lyrics were recorded on equipment borrowed from her employee, amateur music producer Scot Garrison. Garrison produced the audio, Hall produced the video, and this collaboration resulted in a humorous music video, followed by a candid interview about the obstacles that Puptown Charlotte and other small businesses have faced and overcome due to COVID-19. Puptown Charlotte initially struggled to obtain a PPP Loan but, after applying at eight other financial institutions, Hall received approval when Lendio matched her with a lender.



Lendio launched their 2020 Small Business Grant contest as a way to celebrate and support small businesses that have been affected by the current economic landscape. Lendio received nearly 400 submissions, consisting of over 1,000 minutes of video content, and chose 18 small business owners to receive a combined total of $200,000. The winners received grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.



“Time and time again, small business owners show their dedication, not only to their own families but also to their employees and communities,” said Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio. “We’re excited to give back to some of our customers who are integral to their neighborhoods, towns and cities.”



Prior to receiving the grant, Hall developed a line of sterling silver jewelry for pet lovers, which serves as a supplemental revenue stream and donates 5% of net proceeds to support canine cancer research. "Leading Puptown Charlotte through the pandemic has been the biggest challenge of my career and my life, but I have never been one to back away from a challenge," Hall said. "It's an honor to be a part of this community and to be recognized as one of Lendio's grant recipients."



About Puptown Charlotte:

Puptown Charlotte is an award-winning dog daycare and overnight boarding facility, serving Charlotte since 2009. The facility features 7,000 square feet of climate controlled indoor space, and in 2019 Puptown Charlotte introduced Charlotte's only splash park for dogs. The splash park features a misting archway, 7-ft. palm tree waterfall, 360° spray stick, beach ball water fountain, 5 in-ground water nozzles, a shallow depth play-puddle and 2,000 square feet of turf. For more information, please visit www.puptowncharlotte.com.



