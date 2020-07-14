West Villages Realty Adds Truly Special Agent to World-Class Team

Press Releases West Villages Realty LLC Press Release Share Blog

Shawn Bray, a former Federal Director of INTERPOL Washington and Special Agent assigned to U.S. Customs Service as the newest member of West Villages Realty’s award-winning, customer-focused team.





“We are blessed and delighted to have Shawn join our team,’ said Ali Johnston, Broker and principle of West Villages Realty. “After vacationing in Southwest Florida for years, Shawn built a home in the West Villages District and became a member of our community. Post retiring from government service, he’s dedicating his time to serve people in a new rewarding way - as a trusted guide through one of life’s most exciting journeys - building or buying the right home.”



Prior to joining West Villages Realty, Mr. Bray was focused on improving partnerships between 189 INTERPOL countries and U.S. federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement counterparts. A featured lecturer and thought leader, he served the country from 1988 through 2015 in key areas of domestic and international law enforcement and security.



“Our diverse team of Agents offers so many insights and perspectives for customers. And while each one of us possesses different talents and backgrounds, we all share one trait in common - going above and beyond to exceed customer expectations,” explained Johnston. "Admittedly, Shawn’s resume wasn’t one we had seen before. However, when we met him and heard his passion and knowledge about our area, his empathy for and understanding of the home selection process, and his pedigree of excellence, we knew he had found a new home - with West Villages Realty.”



“Shawn both impressed us with his background where he was lauded for implementing continuous process improvement, attention to detail, fostering ethics, and collaborating with customers across geographic, legal, cultural, linguistic, and organizational lines. And we remain equally impressed with his traditional work ethic, friendly demeanor, and dedication to earning his customers’ respect and trust," said Johnston. ‘He’s just someone you’re drawn to, and I feel very certain our customers can feel confident in the fact he is looking out for them during every step of the home selection process.”



When asked to comment on his joining the West Villages Realty team, Mr. Bray replied, "West Villages Realty is community-oriented with a focus on people and being of service at a time in their lives when they are looking to make major life decisions. Whether you’re buying your first home, purchasing an investment property, or looking for an ideal community to spend well-earned quality time, West Villages Realty is there to assist and guide. This reflects my philosophy of service I’ve delivered throughout my career, and this is the type of team I enjoy being a part of.”



For more information about the award-winning services and team of West Villages Realty, named "Best Real Estate Office, Best Broker/Realtor, Best Real Estate Agent" 4th year in a row, email admin@westvillagesrealty.com. or call 941-460-3179. Contact Information West Villages Realty LLC

Ali Johnston

941-539-5771



www.WestVillagesRealty.com



