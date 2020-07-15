PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Journey of REGTECH" by Vivek Dubey, Dr. Awadhesh Pratap Singh, Rakesh Sonar and Anindya Mohanty


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Journey of REGTECH" – authored by Vivek Dubey and co-authored by Dr. Awadhesh Pratap Singh, Rakesh Sonar and Anindya Mohanty.

Thame, United Kingdom, July 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About "The Journey of REGTECH": "The Journey of REGTECH" covers a wide range of topics such as FinTech, RegTech (Regulation Technology), Artificial Intelligence, Data Protection, Disruption of the Blockchain and the international application of FinTech.

The digital transformation is continuously evolving and the niche areas are in demand. Recent reports forecasted that investment in RegTech would touch more than $76 billion by 2022.

The RegTech industry has identified itself as one of the crucial areas of development of the financial sector. This book covers the Yin and Yang of RegTech, critical pillars of RegTech, the role of Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Blockchain in RegTech, how FinTech Innovation has tied all the new-age Technologies and has re-defined RegTech possibilities and how this will all look in the period after the 2020 crisis.

This valuable guide takes the reader through the journey of RegTech which will enhance knowledge and confidence and develop innovative thinking via the insights provided within each chapter.

"The Journey of REGTECH" is edited by leading professionals and written by seasoned IT professionals working in Banking and Financial Services, specifically in the field of FinTech.

"The Journey of REGTECH" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 178 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1913653552 / 9781913653743
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.1 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08BVYYSG2
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/JORT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

Author Profiles
Vivek Dubey
Senior Manager, Insights & Data Practice,
Capgemini, UK

Dr. Awadhesh Pratap Singh
Senior Director, Head of Wealth & Investment Management IT, Barclays, Glasgow, UK

Rakesh Sonar
Portfolio Manager, Insights & Data Practice, Capgemini, UK

Anindya Mohanty
Senior Manager, Insights & Data Practice, Capgemini, USA

About Michael Terence Publishingb:
www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

