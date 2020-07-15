Mary’s Center Reopens Two Health Centers Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19 to Address the Great Need for Children’s Immunizations and Dental Care

Press Releases Mary's Center Press Release

About Mary’s Center

Mary's Center announced today the reopening of the two health centers in the Adams Morgan and Fort Totten neighborhoods of Washington, DC that were temporarily closed since March due to the impact of COVID-19. The Center also expanded its in-person visits for child vaccinations and dental care at all locations in DC and Maryland to help decrease the alarming number of children in the country behind on their immunizations, dental check-ups, and physical exams as a result of the pandemic.During this new phase, Mary's Center will increase the percentage of staff working on-site from 20% to 50%, while continuing to test and care for COVID-19 patients."We are looking forward to seeing more participants and staff in person, and children are a high priority for Mary's Center as we all recover from the aftereffects of this pandemic and kids start getting ready for a new school year," said Maria Gomez, President and CEO. "Parents can rest assured that we have put in place all the precautionary logistics to keep everyone safe."Despite Mary's Center's financial challenges during COVID-19, with a sustained loss of over $4 million in revenue and increased spending of $10 million in four months, the organization continues to be one of the leading health organizations serving the community by remaining open and providing the necessary assessment and testing to thousands of residents in the District of Columbia, Montgomery County, and Prince George's County."In four months, we have performed more than 7,000 COVID-19 assessments and close to 3,000 COVID-19 tests," said Dr. Tollie Elliott, Chief Medical Officer. "As we move toward reopening and continue to provide testing and care for the entire family, we are increasing the number of pediatricians on-site and expanding our dental services for the first time in Maryland to provide pediatric and adult dental care."In addition to its focus on on-site medical and dental services for the entire family, Mary's Center will continue to provide virtual services for behavioral health and all other programs.For more information about Mary's Center's reopening phase and services, visit https://maryscenter.org/patients/coronavirus/.About Mary's CenterFounded in 1988, Mary's Center is a community health center that provides health care, educational, and social services to more than 60,000 individuals from over 50 countries. Using a holistic, multipronged approach, Mary's Center helps each participant access individualized services that set them on the path toward good health, stability, and economic independence. For more information, visit www.maryscenter.org

