Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Blume Media Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Blume Media Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Blume TV Announces First Original Series "The Blume Brief" a New Investigative Series

First original weekly series to launch this fall from Blume TV.

Los Angeles, CA, July 15, 2020 --(



The year-round weekly series will feature in-depth, on-the-ground reportage, tapping into Blume TV’s growing network of diverse correspondents and award-winning journalists, offering rare and behind the scenes access that engages their audience directly into the story unlike any other program. With an immersive, hard hitting non-scripted format, in the field approach, and informal on-air style, the half-hour episodes will provide unique reporting on the biggest news stories in the world and delve into underreported events beyond the 24-hour news cycle in an unbiased, unfiltered and unconventional manner.



The series will include a mix of long and short form reports, feature stories, multiple episode series and more, all told in the signature Blume TV style. Topics to be covered include exclusive reporting from the frontlines of global conflicts and civil uprisings; behind the scenes looks at essential workplaces and professions, unique perspectives about global cultures, and a deep dive into divisive socio-economic global cultural policies within the states and abroad; and multi-part investigations into debates about the future of the worlds children.



“At Blume TV we will provide a comprehensive look at complex issues by reporting where others do not, and amplifying voices that are going unheard,” said Janet Elliott, Content Director, News and Entertainment, Blume Media Group. “By combining a podcast with this new program, we will be able to dig deeper then other mediums, allowing us to go every further into a story; we will be able to dive into more nuances and involve the audience in intimate ways that cannot be achieved otherwise and for us to make sure that the culture of curiosity is not just a tag line. We are excited to launch ‘The Blume Brief’ in both audio and video form,” she said.



This year, Blume TV will be launching its network of podcasts, replicating its unconventional approach to video storytelling with associated podcasts. The Blume Podcast Network will be launching several associated podcasts in addition to “The Blume Brief,” including the cultural expose "The Riot and Ruckus show."



“The Blume Brief” TV series and podcast are set to debut this fall. The series will be distributed by Blume TV which is available to over 50 million Amazon and Roku users as well as various podcast networks. Los Angeles, CA, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Blume TV, the fast growing free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service by Blume Media Group, announced at an UPFRONT media online event presentation “The Blume Brief,” its first original investigative series covering critical news subjects from around the world. “The Blume Brief” will be co-produced by streaming platform Blume TV and its podcast network. As part of the new series, Blume TV will co-produce additional podcasts based on Blume's original TV content. “The Blume Brief” will debut this fall on Blume TV’s streaming service available through distribution partners such as Roku and Amazon Fire.The year-round weekly series will feature in-depth, on-the-ground reportage, tapping into Blume TV’s growing network of diverse correspondents and award-winning journalists, offering rare and behind the scenes access that engages their audience directly into the story unlike any other program. With an immersive, hard hitting non-scripted format, in the field approach, and informal on-air style, the half-hour episodes will provide unique reporting on the biggest news stories in the world and delve into underreported events beyond the 24-hour news cycle in an unbiased, unfiltered and unconventional manner.The series will include a mix of long and short form reports, feature stories, multiple episode series and more, all told in the signature Blume TV style. Topics to be covered include exclusive reporting from the frontlines of global conflicts and civil uprisings; behind the scenes looks at essential workplaces and professions, unique perspectives about global cultures, and a deep dive into divisive socio-economic global cultural policies within the states and abroad; and multi-part investigations into debates about the future of the worlds children.“At Blume TV we will provide a comprehensive look at complex issues by reporting where others do not, and amplifying voices that are going unheard,” said Janet Elliott, Content Director, News and Entertainment, Blume Media Group. “By combining a podcast with this new program, we will be able to dig deeper then other mediums, allowing us to go every further into a story; we will be able to dive into more nuances and involve the audience in intimate ways that cannot be achieved otherwise and for us to make sure that the culture of curiosity is not just a tag line. We are excited to launch ‘The Blume Brief’ in both audio and video form,” she said.This year, Blume TV will be launching its network of podcasts, replicating its unconventional approach to video storytelling with associated podcasts. The Blume Podcast Network will be launching several associated podcasts in addition to “The Blume Brief,” including the cultural expose "The Riot and Ruckus show."“The Blume Brief” TV series and podcast are set to debut this fall. The series will be distributed by Blume TV which is available to over 50 million Amazon and Roku users as well as various podcast networks. Contact Information Blume TV

Jessica Lambert

310-853-8700



https://blumemediagroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Blume Media Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend