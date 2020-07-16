PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Sparkling Logic Named as Finalist in UNIDO Innovative Ideas and Technlogies vs. COVID-19


SMARTS is a scalable solution to cope with the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19.

Sunnyvale, CA, July 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sparkling Logic is proud to announce that it was honorably nominated as a finalist in the UNIDO Global Call in the China region. UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization – https:// www.unido.org) issued a Global Call aimed at identifying “innovate Ideas and Technologies vs. COVID-19 and beyond.” UNIDO is the specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalization and environmental sustainability. The Global Gall offered an opportunity at the international level to identify and promote innovative solutions contributing to tackle COVID-19 effects in developing countries and make their economies more resilient. The initiative was inspired by ITPO (Investment and Technology Promotion Office) Italy and was promoted by UNIDO.

"We are honored to be a finalist in the UNIDO Global Call for innovative ideas and technologies vs COVID-19," says Carole-Ann Berlioz, Sparkling Logic CPO. "Our platform enables organizations worldwide to automate decisions to manage risk, compliance, and product configuration better and faster."

Sparkling Logic was submitted in the “Resilient Industries and Infrastructure” category for the China region. Proposals will be evaluated by an ad hoc jury composed of highly recognized representatives from different backgrounds. The Award Ceremony will be held via live stream on July 14, 2020 in compliance with the ongoing measures taken worldwide to prevent the spread of the virus.
