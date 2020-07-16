"Listen" - Compelling and Timely New Work by New England-Based Artist Alexander Morris

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Alexander Morris Art Press Release

A prescient new series by New England-based artist was recently featured at AS220's main gallery and is available for exhibition and purchase. This series is timely, topical, and transcendent.

To view Mr. Morris’s complete works, please visit his website at www.alexandermorrisart.com. Also, follow him on Instagram (@_wolfbird) for works-in-progress and other updates. Rumford, RI, July 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- How do you hear the smallest of voices through the constant din of competing voices? How does art convey a meaning that speaks to you? Through the transcendent power of art, a new series entitled "Listen" from New England-based artist, Alexander Morris, invites you to respond to and answer these questions for yourself.The "Listen" series contains 12 pieces that were recently featured at AS220 main gallery in Providence, RI, as part of its June show. Listen No. 4 is currently being featured in Michael Rose Fine Art’s "Social Distancing International Virtual Exhibition." The series is now available through Alexander Morris’s studio for exhibition or purchase.Morris commented on his Instagram how "Listen" acts like a "conversation and a cohesive body of work. ...Each piece continues the conversation: an inquiry followed by a response." The final pieces (Listen No. 7 and Listen No. 8) act as "the broadening of our perspective...we are listening to one another: human to human, body to spirit, raven to wolf, passion to logic, chaos to order."A viewer of the "Listen" exhibit, Mr. Taylor, says the work "explores the question of boundaries and offers a glimpse into the experience of journeying through them and past them. But every piece is a new experience each time it’s viewed. ...To have your own [experience] you have to see it for yourself, and you have to listen."While experiencing the artwork, one can see that Morris utilized old window screens which offered a practical challenge to creating this body of work. Through the creation process these window screens gave an unintentional metaphorical turn to the message of "Listen" by acting as a conduit through which voices, language, and perspective can be heard and learned. Though this body of work was a year in the making, its message and power has coincidentally become prescient.Alexander Morris has an extensive exhibition history at various galleries and museums in the west and east, and has taken part in regular exhibits and invitationals at the highly-regarded Springville Museum of Fine Art in Utah. In addition, his work is featured in private and corporate collections, including the law firm of Jones Waldo in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mr. Morris is the recipient of various awards and honors, and was voted "Best on the Rise Abstractionist" by City Weekly.Alexander Morris was born in Utah and currently lives and works in New England. He received a BFA from the University of Utah in 2013.To view Mr. Morris’s complete works, please visit his website at www.alexandermorrisart.com. Also, follow him on Instagram (@_wolfbird) for works-in-progress and other updates. Contact Information Alexander Morris Art

