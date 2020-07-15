Cristina Sacco Joins Game 7 Comms as Vice President of Marketing

Press Releases Game 7 Comms Press Release

About Game 7 Comms

Based in in Boca Raton, Fla., Game 7 Comms is a leading brand strategy & communications consulting firm that provides senior-level counsel to Fortune 500 retailers, small businesses, manufacturers, marketers, and nonprofits across a broad range of industries. Recent clients include Comcast, American Thrift Stores, Cinch Home Services, ADT, EyeLock, and College Placement Pros. Boca Raton, FL, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Game 7 Comms, a leading brand strategy & communications consulting firm, today announced that Cristina Sacco has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing.Cristina brings more than 10 years of experience developing marketing initiatives that attract and maintain customers, deliver profitable solutions, drive sales, and build reputable brands. She will oversee the firm's newest account, American Thrift Stores, a leading provider of affordable, name-brand clothing and household goods with locations in Florida, New York, and New Jersey.“Cristina is a perfect fit for our organization as she seamlessly blends research, strategy, and creative tactics to generate results for organizations of any size,” said Brian Levine, President of Game 7 Comms.Prior to joining the Game 7 Comms team, Cristina served as the lead in the development and execution of an enterprise-wide rebrand for Cinch Home Services, the largest, privately held home warranty company in the U.S. At Cinch, Cristina was responsible for launching the Cinch brand through proactive marketing initiatives, social media campaigns, sales activities, public relations programs, associate engagement events, and charitable endeavors.Before that, she developed comprehensive marketing campaigns to promote medical devices for some of the country’s largest retail pharmacies and distributors, including Walgreens, CVS, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.Cristina graduated from Florida Atlantic University, Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Arts in Intercultural & Organizational Communications.About Game 7 CommsBased in in Boca Raton, Fla., Game 7 Comms is a leading brand strategy & communications consulting firm that provides senior-level counsel to Fortune 500 retailers, small businesses, manufacturers, marketers, and nonprofits across a broad range of industries. Recent clients include Comcast, American Thrift Stores, Cinch Home Services, ADT, EyeLock, and College Placement Pros. Contact Information Game 7 Comms

Brian Levine

561-866-9291



game7comms.com



