Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from Future Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: Future Electronics Features Microchip & u-blox Cellular Cloud Solutions

Future Electronics is featuring a set of Microchip & u-blox cellular cloud solutions in the latest issue of Sense Connect Control.

Pointe Claire, Canada, July 15, 2020 --(



Through Future Electronics, combining a Microchip AVR board with a u-blox SARA-R4 click board in combination with a wealth of extra features is now the fastest path to the next new innovative wireless project. Future Connectivity Solutions provides modular solutions, software and complementary services to complete the cellular cloud solutions of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) data.



Simply connect your Microchip AVR board with a u-blox cellular modem click board to get short or long range data over Bluetooth® Low Energy and up to the cellular cloud in just 30 minutes or less. Combine the above features with the latest code developed by Future Connectivity Solutions to develop your application efficiently.



Learn more:



Stay on top of all sensing and connectivity information in Sense Connect Control, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new sensing and connectivity solutions.



Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of Sense Connect Control newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com Pointe Claire, Canada, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Microchip & u-blox Wi-Fi and Bluetooth cloud cellular solutions in their latest e-newsletter, Sense Connect Control.Through Future Electronics, combining a Microchip AVR board with a u-blox SARA-R4 click board in combination with a wealth of extra features is now the fastest path to the next new innovative wireless project. Future Connectivity Solutions provides modular solutions, software and complementary services to complete the cellular cloud solutions of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) data.Simply connect your Microchip AVR board with a u-blox cellular modem click board to get short or long range data over Bluetooth® Low Energy and up to the cellular cloud in just 30 minutes or less. Combine the above features with the latest code developed by Future Connectivity Solutions to develop your application efficiently.Learn more:Stay on top of all sensing and connectivity information in Sense Connect Control, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new sensing and connectivity solutions.Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of Sense Connect Control newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media ContactClaudio CaporicciGlobal Director Marketing Communications & AdvertisingFuture Electronicswww.FutureElectronics.com514-694-7710Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com Contact Information Future Electronics

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Future Electronics