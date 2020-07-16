Cisdem Duplicate Finder 5.2.0 Improves Scanning Speed and Cancels Starting Photos App

Chicago, IL, July 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac version 5.2.0 has been released recently. The new version optimizes the scanning feature, with speed improved and Photos app launch canceled.
Duplicate Finder is a simple and practical tool to detect and find duplicate files including similar images from the internal or external drive. It can remove duplicate files from different file types like photos, videos, music, documents, etc. while keeping super-fast working speed and high accuracy. Once scan finishes, there are 3 preview modes, helping you easily compare duplicates and similarity side-by-side.
“When you want to scan the Photos Library, you don’t have to open the Photos app anymore,” said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. “The upgraded version removes this tedious step and ensures you to delete duplicates directly on Cisdem Duplicate Finder.”
What’s New in Version 5.2.0?
* Fixed incompletely scanning issue with macOS 10.15 and later
* Optimized scanning speed with macOS 10.15 or later
* Canceled starting Photos app when scanning Photos Library
* Fixed some minor bugs
Main Features
1. One-click to scan duplicates
It uses the MD5 value checksum algorithm to scan disks as well as folders from Internal HD, External HD, Digital Camera, USB Flash Drive, SD Card, Google Drive, and more.
2. Ignore list
Before scanning, users can add folders, files, or specific extensions like .mp3, .dmg, etc. to the ignore list.
3. Support a wide variety of file types
It organizes the search results and sorts them neatly by types of music, videos, images, archives, documents, packages, and others.
4. Find similar images
Scan all popular image formats to identify exact and similar marches, regardless of sizes, resolutions, etc.
5. Batch select unneeded files
After the scanning, the redundant files can be automatically selected. You change the checked options in bulk using the selection rules like “Smart Select”, “Smart by Priority”, “Select Newest,” etc.
6. Preview
The app provides 3 preview modes. For example, if you want to see more details like created date, size, resolution, and path, you can switch to Info mode.
7. Remove duplicates
Just click the “Delete” button to get rid of all duplicates at once. In the “General” tab of “Preferences,” you can choose the removal method as “Move to Trash,” “Remove Permanently,” or “Move to Folder.”
Pricing and Availability
Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac 5.2.0 is sold at $29.99/lifetime license. The free trial version is available, get it here: https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-duplicatefinder-4.dmg and purchase it at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder-mac.html.
About Cisdem
Cisdem, a reputed software company, is dedicated to developing utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, etc. for Mac. The company insists on updating and enhancing its programs to meet market demands. To know more details, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.