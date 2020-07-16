7-Day Online Festival of Gospel Music Launches on Show4me

Seven gospel artists will perform online concerts on show4me.com for seven days in a row on July 27 – August 2, 2020. The event is organized by Show4me and One Nation Under God label. The performers are award-winning, talented gospel, contemporary gospel, rap, and reggae singers. All shows will start at 7 p.m. EDT on show4me.com.

Each show is a crowdfunding-based event, meaning that there’s a minimum budget that has to be met with ticket sales for the show to proceed. All events will be broadcast on show4me.com using Show4me ticketed online show feature that has been introduced in April 2020.



The shows will take place daily at 7 PM EDT throughout July 27 to August 2, 2020. Each artist will perform one show. Show stars: 2018 Rhythm of Gospel Award recipient Ree, Calandra Gantt, Founder/CEO of SAVE Productions Valencia Brown, rapper Son of Faith, Clyde J, Donny Pomerlee, and reggae musician Chief Apostle.



More information about individual shows and tickets:

July 27: Clyde J concert https://sh4.me/doX9S

July 28: Ree concert https://sh4.me/fw8Mb

July 29: Chief Apostle concert https://sh4.me/dTbcQ

July 30: Son of Faith concert https://sh4.me/cs4gV

July 31: Donny Pomerlee concert https://sh4.me/fQrpU

August 1: Valencia Brown concert https://sh4.me/c2joV

August 2: Calandra Gantt concert https://sh4.me/cZNhA



Show4me is a music interaction network for musicians, fans, and music professionals. It offers a collection of tools to run a solid music business via subscription earnings, music sales, and concert tickets.



Musicians and their teams can sell music (albums, EPs, singles) in their Artist clubs on Show4me, as well as tickets for online and offline shows and Artist club subscriptions (for just $1/year each fan gets unlimited listening of all of the musician’s music and the option to direct message the artist).



