PMP Certification to Become Project Management Professional - certxpert.com

New York, NY, July 16, 2020 --(



About the PMP Certification

The Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI) is the globally recognized standard for project managers.



To attain PMP certification, a person needs to satisfy experience and education requirements, admit to follow to a Professional Code of Conduct, and pass the PMP Certification Examination. The PMP Program Certification supports the worldwide community of project management practitioners and is planned to objectively measure and assess professional knowledge.



Why Become Project Management Professional (PMP) Certified?

PMI's PMP Certification offers an extensive range of significant benefits for individuals.



High Salary and Growing Demand

These days PMP certification is the most demanding certification in the field of Project Management and everyone wants to get one. PMP certified professionals can earn more salary than non-certified project managers. In the United States, if you compare non-PMP project managers vs. a PMP certified professionals salary, the difference is 25%- which is a sizable amount.



Globally Recognized and Reputed Certification

In the project management profession, the PMP Certification is the most respected and recognized global certificate. There are over 1,000,000 PMP's globally positioned in over 160 countries.



A Proof of Project Management Skills and Knowledge

The PMP title following o­ne's name proves to employers and other stakeholders that a person owns a solid foundation of education and experience in project management.



ISO 9001 certification

The PMI - Project Management Institute Certification Department is the first professional certification program of its type in the globe to receive the ISO 9001 certification, a worldwide acknowledged mark of an excellent management system.



A Benchmark in the field of Project Management

The PMI: Project Management Institute, is the world's leading authority for the project management profession. Project Management Institute conducts research, sets industry standards, and provides certification, education, and professional exchange opportunities, intended to toughen and further establish the profession. Project Management Institute (PMI) enhances the careers of practitioners while enhancing complete corporate and government performance through documentation of return o­n investment.



Visit www.certxpert.com for more details about PMP certification exam and to become Project Management Professional PMP certified.



About certxpert.com

Certxpert.com is partner with several Authorized Testing Centers (Vue and Prometric) all over the world. No matter which place you are located in, we can help you pass all the tests. We provide services for different IT certifications, including, CompTIA Certifications, CASP, Security+, Network+, A+, Linux+ LPI, Server+, Microsoft Certifications, MCSE, MCSA, MTA, MCSD, MCP, MCITP, MCTS, MCPD, Cisco Certifications, CCENT, CCNA, CCNP, CCIE, EC-Council, SAP, VMware, Six-Sigma, Avaya, ISACA, ISC2, CISSP, PMI, etc.



Contact Details:

Jack Avan

Website: www.certxpert.com

