Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Computer System Odessa Press Release

Receive press releases from Computer System Odessa: By Email RSS Feeds: New Mass Media Infographics Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM

CS Odessa’s latest addition to ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 drawing software tackles the latter-day trends in Mass Media communications.

Odessa, Ukraine, July 16, 2020 --(



Mass Media Infographics solution contains 7 libraries of vector stencils for design elements of diagrams, charts, maps, pictures, and typography. One can use this solution to quickly create attractive and spectacular infographics to present advertisements, news, facts, statistics, and other data from the social realm in an accessible, understandable, and even fascinating way.



The effectiveness of the media is determined by the level of audience attention. Any information will draw more attention and cause more discussions when it is supported with proper visuals. Mass Communications is an area where creativity is welcomed, and Mass Media Infographics solution is a powerful graphic tool for its realization.



The new addition to ConceptDraw Solutions is a paid item ($25US) for current users of the latest ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 application.



Mass Media Infographics solution is available to users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 and ConceptDraw OFFICE v6 via STORE.



ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is well-known for its ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio. It can open and save files that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX documents) users. It retails for $199US per end user license.



The powerful suite of three products found in ConceptDraw OFFICE v6 is designed for knowledge workers, project managers, managers, and academics and retails for $499US per end user license. The combination of diagramming, mind mapping, and project management tools along with no charge dynamic support and ongoing development makes ConceptDraw OFFICE v6 a good choice to maintain the activities that move professionals ahead.



ConceptDraw Product Line:



Mass Media Infographics Solution — visualize social information and advertising messages in the best possible way.

https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park/infographics-mass-media



ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool



ConceptDraw MINDMAP v11 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office file formats).

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map



ConceptDraw PROJECT v10 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project file format).

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software



ConceptDraw OFFICE v6 — powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/office



Solutions — the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.

https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park



Operating Systems Supported

macOS 10.13, 10.14 and 10.15

Windows 7 SP1, 8.1, and 10 (64-bit certified)



About CS Odessa

Founded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphics technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarter in Odessa, Ukraine, CS Odessa sells internationally in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe. Odessa, Ukraine, July 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CS Odessa is pleased to announce its new Mass Media Infographics item in the Business Infographics Area of the ConceptDraw Solutions. The new solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is easy-to-use and comprised of examples and libraries of scalable vector images that allow mass media professionals to visualize social information and advertising messages in the best possible way.Mass Media Infographics solution contains 7 libraries of vector stencils for design elements of diagrams, charts, maps, pictures, and typography. One can use this solution to quickly create attractive and spectacular infographics to present advertisements, news, facts, statistics, and other data from the social realm in an accessible, understandable, and even fascinating way.The effectiveness of the media is determined by the level of audience attention. Any information will draw more attention and cause more discussions when it is supported with proper visuals. Mass Communications is an area where creativity is welcomed, and Mass Media Infographics solution is a powerful graphic tool for its realization.The new addition to ConceptDraw Solutions is a paid item ($25US) for current users of the latest ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 application.Mass Media Infographics solution is available to users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 and ConceptDraw OFFICE v6 via STORE.ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is well-known for its ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio. It can open and save files that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX documents) users. It retails for $199US per end user license.The powerful suite of three products found in ConceptDraw OFFICE v6 is designed for knowledge workers, project managers, managers, and academics and retails for $499US per end user license. The combination of diagramming, mind mapping, and project management tools along with no charge dynamic support and ongoing development makes ConceptDraw OFFICE v6 a good choice to maintain the activities that move professionals ahead.ConceptDraw Product Line:Mass Media Infographics Solution — visualize social information and advertising messages in the best possible way.https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park/infographics-mass-mediaConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-toolConceptDraw MINDMAP v11 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office file formats).https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-mapConceptDraw PROJECT v10 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project file format).https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-softwareConceptDraw OFFICE v6 — powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/officeSolutions — the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-parkOperating Systems SupportedmacOS 10.13, 10.14 and 10.15Windows 7 SP1, 8.1, and 10 (64-bit certified)About CS OdessaFounded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphics technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarter in Odessa, Ukraine, CS Odessa sells internationally in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe. Contact Information Computer System Odessa

Anna Korlyakova

+1 (877) 441-1150



www.conceptdraw.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Computer System Odessa Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend