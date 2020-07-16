Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTech Mobility Press Release

Receive press releases from MTech Mobility: By Email RSS Feeds: MTech Mobility Announces Significant Expansion Into European Markets

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, July 16, 2020 --(



Following several years of rapid growth, MTech has leased a 14,000-square-foot facility in Wexford, Ireland, to serve as its European base of operations. The project is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland, an organization responsible for attracting foreign companies to Ireland.



“MTech’s demand is being driven by US-based multinational customers and partners as well as regional organizations headquartered in Europe,” said Tony Fernandez, CEO of MTech Mobility. “We look forward to helping existing US customers with their global reach and bringing this exciting service to new customers in Europe.”



“Ireland is an ideal launching point for expanding into Europe,” said Jerry Whiston, General Manager of European Operations. “It’s an English-speaking country with a great university training system, great workforce, and it’s part of the European Union.”



MTech’s European operations will replicate MTech’s proven US-based approach to managed services delivery, including device, operating system and wireless carrier agnostic services focused on deploying, supporting and managing mobile and IT devices of any kind. These services allow the enterprise to offset the heavy lifting associated with technology innovation to achieve speed to market, drive end-user satisfaction and maximize return on IT investment.



Leo Varadkar, T.D., Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said, “I warmly welcome MTech to Ireland, and indeed to the South East. The creation of 25 new jobs in Wexford is good news for the region and demonstrates that, despite the considerable challenges facing our economy, Ireland’s ability to attract Foreign Direct Investment is very strong. We have the skills and the talent required for companies like MTech to set up here.”



Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said, “This investment announcement is a strong vote of confidence in Wexford, and will be a valuable addition to the growing technology cluster in the South East region, which has proven its agility and adaptability despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic. I wish MTech Mobility every success with this expansion.”



The Wexford facility, located at Ardcavan Business Park in Wexford Town, is conveniently located from a logistic and staffing point of view. The facility and is expected to create 25 jobs over the next three years. Applications are being accepted at https://www.mtechmobility.com/mtech-europe.



The European expansion is the latest in a series of major milestones for MTech in recent years. In 2019, MTech moved its global headquarters from Sarasota, Florida, to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and changed its name from MTech MDM to MTech Mobility. The Sarasota facility is now a fulltime international call center. In early 2020, MTech acquired its largest parts supplier and recycler ION Parts, which builds supply-chain support systems for leading wireless repair brands. Wholly owned by MTech Mobility, ION will continue operations as a quality parts and accessory brand, and continue to operate its asset recovery and quality control facilities in Atlanta, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, China to support its expansion in Europe.



About MTech Mobility



Founded in 2012, MTech Mobility is a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for devices. Offering the industry’s most robust set of mobility and IT services for the enterprise, the company specializes in device preparation and deployment, 7x24x365 multilingual help-desk support, advanced exchange and warranty management, in and out of warranty repair services, telecom expense management services, and more. Through its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and satellite locations around the world, organizations turn to MTech Mobility to offload the heavy lifting associated with deploying, supporting, managing, repairing, and refreshing devices for their workforce. MTech Mobility’s customers span diverse industries, including airlines, retailers, and restaurants, as well as the manufacturing and field-service sectors. Learn more at mtechmobility.com. Palm Beach Gardens, FL, July 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MTech Mobility (MTech), a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for mobile and IT devices used in the workplace, has announced its expansion into the European market.Following several years of rapid growth, MTech has leased a 14,000-square-foot facility in Wexford, Ireland, to serve as its European base of operations. The project is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland, an organization responsible for attracting foreign companies to Ireland.“MTech’s demand is being driven by US-based multinational customers and partners as well as regional organizations headquartered in Europe,” said Tony Fernandez, CEO of MTech Mobility. “We look forward to helping existing US customers with their global reach and bringing this exciting service to new customers in Europe.”“Ireland is an ideal launching point for expanding into Europe,” said Jerry Whiston, General Manager of European Operations. “It’s an English-speaking country with a great university training system, great workforce, and it’s part of the European Union.”MTech’s European operations will replicate MTech’s proven US-based approach to managed services delivery, including device, operating system and wireless carrier agnostic services focused on deploying, supporting and managing mobile and IT devices of any kind. These services allow the enterprise to offset the heavy lifting associated with technology innovation to achieve speed to market, drive end-user satisfaction and maximize return on IT investment.Leo Varadkar, T.D., Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said, “I warmly welcome MTech to Ireland, and indeed to the South East. The creation of 25 new jobs in Wexford is good news for the region and demonstrates that, despite the considerable challenges facing our economy, Ireland’s ability to attract Foreign Direct Investment is very strong. We have the skills and the talent required for companies like MTech to set up here.”Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said, “This investment announcement is a strong vote of confidence in Wexford, and will be a valuable addition to the growing technology cluster in the South East region, which has proven its agility and adaptability despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic. I wish MTech Mobility every success with this expansion.”The Wexford facility, located at Ardcavan Business Park in Wexford Town, is conveniently located from a logistic and staffing point of view. The facility and is expected to create 25 jobs over the next three years. Applications are being accepted at https://www.mtechmobility.com/mtech-europe.The European expansion is the latest in a series of major milestones for MTech in recent years. In 2019, MTech moved its global headquarters from Sarasota, Florida, to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and changed its name from MTech MDM to MTech Mobility. The Sarasota facility is now a fulltime international call center. In early 2020, MTech acquired its largest parts supplier and recycler ION Parts, which builds supply-chain support systems for leading wireless repair brands. Wholly owned by MTech Mobility, ION will continue operations as a quality parts and accessory brand, and continue to operate its asset recovery and quality control facilities in Atlanta, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, China to support its expansion in Europe.About MTech MobilityFounded in 2012, MTech Mobility is a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for devices. Offering the industry’s most robust set of mobility and IT services for the enterprise, the company specializes in device preparation and deployment, 7x24x365 multilingual help-desk support, advanced exchange and warranty management, in and out of warranty repair services, telecom expense management services, and more. Through its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and satellite locations around the world, organizations turn to MTech Mobility to offload the heavy lifting associated with deploying, supporting, managing, repairing, and refreshing devices for their workforce. MTech Mobility’s customers span diverse industries, including airlines, retailers, and restaurants, as well as the manufacturing and field-service sectors. Learn more at mtechmobility.com. Contact Information MTech Mobility

Joanna McKee

(844) 696-8324 Ext. 4247



https://www.mtechmobility.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTech Mobility Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend