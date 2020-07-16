PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Jerry Whiston Named General Manager of European Operations for MTech Mobility


Palm Beach Gardens, FL, July 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Managed services veteran Jerry Whiston has been named General Manager of European Operations for MTech Mobility (MTech), a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for mobile and IT devices used in the workplace.

“I am delighted to join the MTech Mobility leadership team and apply my experience to help expand services to Europe and beyond,” said Whiston. He will be based in MTech’s new European headquarters in Wexford, Ireland.

Whiston has vast experience delivering managed services globally in the financial, retail and aviation sectors. He has held senior leadership positions with Aerlingus/Cara, Damovo Global Services, Comsys and NCR Corporation.

“With MTech demand across Europe growing at a significant pace, Jerry is joining our team at a very exciting time,” said Tony Fernandez, CEO of MTech. “He brings extensive expertise related to driving advanced services adoption and delivery, which will be fundamental to our growth.”

About MTech Mobility

Founded in 2012, MTech Mobility is a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for devices. Offering the industry’s most robust set of mobility and IT services for the enterprise, the company specializes in device preparation and deployment, 7x24x365 multilingual help-desk support, advanced exchange and warranty management, in and out of warranty repair services, telecom expense management services, and more. Through its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and satellite locations around the world, organizations turn to MTech Mobility to offload the heavy lifting associated with deploying, supporting, managing, repairing, and refreshing devices for their workforce. MTech Mobility’s customers span diverse industries, including airlines, retailers, and restaurants, as well as the manufacturing and field-service sectors. Learn more at mtechmobility.com.
Contact Information
MTech Mobility
Joanna McKee
(844) 696-8324 Ext. 4247
Contact
https://www.mtechmobility.com

