Justice Tax, LLC Expands Offices to South Carolina

Justice Tax, LLC, a leader in the tax resolution industry, answered the strong demand for its tax resolutions services by opening a new office in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The new location will allow Justice Tax, LLC, to accommodate rapid growth and assist additional taxpayers along the East Coast. “Justice Tax, LLC is eager to assist taxpayers nationwide and in South Carolina with their Federal and State tax obligations. We are always striving to provide better and better service to our clients,” stated President Joe Valinho. “Myrtle Beach provided us with an opportunity to help people and to welcome some incredible talent to the Justice Tax team.”



About Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC is famous as a popular seaside vacation spot. In 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau ranked it the second-fastest growing metropolitan area in the country for the third year in a row. It is an area that is working hard on fostering business growth and quality of life for its residents.



About Justice Tax, LLC:

Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all.



Contact:

Justice Tax, LLC

(888) 545-6007

John Akers

888-545-6007



www.justice.tax

904-456-0456



