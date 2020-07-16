NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Jake Bush and Sam Falletta to Talk About the New Normal in the Contact Center Industry

The NobelBiz webinar series just released its fourth episode featuring two prominent names in the Contact Center Industry: Jake Bush of Infocu5 and Sam Falletta of Incept. Together with the tireless, inquisitive host, Christian Montes, they explore the new reality of the Contact Center World in direct relation to the rise of the Virtual Call Center.





Gain the unique perspective of how two CEOs in the industry that had opposite takes on how to run a prolific Contact Center before the pandemic managed to adapt their companies to a virtual model.



By registering to receive the on-demand video you will benefit from the opportunity of learning more about:



- How to adapt company procedures to a virtual setting.

- How to measure performance and how to determine employee value.

- How international outsourcing has been affected and will shape the industry’s normal.



Get exclusive on-demand access to this unique webinar here: https://nobelbiz.com/webinar-access-the-new-normal-virtual-call-center/



Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.



The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.



