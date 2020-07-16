Neustudio Releases 85 Awards for Picture Books, a Marketing Resource for Children's Publishing

85 Awards for Picture Books represents years of research into award-winning books. It is a great resource for librarians, teachers, and others who value children's literature. You can pay what you wish and sign up for updates. To get the picture book awards resource, visit https://www.neustudio.com/picture-book-awards.html. Fanwood, NJ, July 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- NeuStudio has created a unique marketing resource for the picture book community, a list of awards for picture books in the United States. 85 Awards for Picture Books is a downloadable graphic that offers a new way for book marketers to target awards that best fit the titles they are promoting."This is quite useful," says Beverly Bambury at Beverly Bambury Publicity.85 Awards for Picture Books includes:· Easy click through to award websites for submitting titles· 32 awards for non-fiction titles· 14 awards for books of poetry· 13 awards from US states and regions· Option to stay up-to-date as information changes85 Awards for Picture Books represents years of research into award-winning books. It is a great resource for librarians, teachers, and others who value children's literature. You can pay what you wish and sign up for updates. To get the picture book awards resource, visit https://www.neustudio.com/picture-book-awards.html.