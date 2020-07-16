WCL Announces New Merchandise Partnership with Teambrown Apparel

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Teambrown Apparel Press Release

The West Coast League, one of North America’s premier summer collegiate baseball leagues, announces a new partnership with Teambrown Apparel to produce WCL-branded merchandise for the league’s fans around the Pacific Northwest and the rest of the baseball world, with items available immediately.

Oak Park, CA, July 16, 2020 --(



“We initially became aware of the WCL because of their unique role in baseball,” said Teambrown co-owner Rob Brown, “as the West’s top summer proving ground for college ballplayers. But we soon fell in love with the league’s history, along with all the logos and the stories they tell. Our foremost goal is sharing baseball history, and the iconography of West Coast League’s teams and cities is something we know will transcend the Northwest.”



“I’ve been a fan of Teambrown for as long as there’s been a Teambrown,” said Rob Neyer, West Coast League Commissioner, “and we’ve been working toward this for a couple of years.”



“The WCL might be a summer league,” Brown said yesterday, “but we our goal is to bring them to fans year-round. Our leadoff designs are just the beginning, and we’ll have more great things in future weeks and months. Our slogan is History in Your Size, and we’re excited about telling the stories of all these amazing teams.”



“Last summer,” Neyer recalled, “Rob sent us enough cozy WCL t-shirts for every director and general manager (and commissioner) in the league, and they were big hits right off the bat. I couldn’t be more thrilled for everyone to wear what I’ve been wearing, and I can’t wait to see what Teambrown comes up with next.”



Teambrown’s exclusive WCL-branded apparel and accessories are available right now from Teambrown’s website (www.teambrownapparel.com). Please follow the West Coast League and Teambrown Apparel’s social media for news about sales and new merchandise.



About the West Coast League:

The West Coast League is the West’s premier summer collegiate baseball league. Encompassing Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia, the WCL showcases pro prospects from major conferences around the nation. Every summer, the league features unparalleled fan and player experiences, with the best summer weather in North America. Last year’s MLB amateur draft began with former Corvallis Knight Adley Rutschman selected with the overall No. 1 pick by the Baltimore Orioles. Also in 2019, 317 WCL alums appeared or were active in affiliated professional baseball, including 45 in the major leagues. In 2019, overall member attendance in the West Coast League increased to nearly half a million.



About Teambrown Apparel



Teambrown Apparel is an imprint of Love, Linda, LLC (www.lovelinda.com). Love, Linda has been in business for over 25 years specializing in infant and toddler apparel, selling both online and retail stores throughout the country. Teambrown Apparel is focused on Officially Licensed Brands geared toward sports and entertainment with sizes ranging from Infant to Adult and is available for both Wholesale and Retail. For more information, visit Teambrown Apparel’s website at www.teambrownapparel.com, and for wholesale information, contact 888-657-8339.



Teambrown Apparel is an Official Licensee of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the All American Girls Professional Baseball League. History In Your Size - Teambrown Apparel’s mission is to introduce the history of their brands through apparel and education especially to a younger generation.



Contact:



Rob Brown

Teambrown Apparel

5776 Lindero Canyon Road, #391D

Westlake Village, CA 91362

Phone: (818) 970-9104

Email: rob@teambrownapparel.com



Rob Brown

818-970-9104



www.teambrownapparel.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/teambrwnapparel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teambrownapparel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teambrownapparel



