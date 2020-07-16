Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: iPOP Alum Shameik Moore’s New Film, Cut Throat City Gets New Release Date

Shameik Moore’s latest film, Cut Throat City, which received acclaim during the festival circuit, has been given a new release date.

Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2020 --(



Along with Shameik Moore, the film also stars Demetrius Shipp Jr., Denzel Whitaker, Isaiah Washington, Kat Graham, Keean Johnson, and Tip T.I. Harris. This is alongside other notable cast members, Eiza González, Ethan Hawke, Terrence Howard, and Wesley Snipes.



Written by P.G. Cuschieri, the film tells the story of four boyhood friends in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes decimated. Having no jobs and no help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the four turn to local gangsters for help. The offer? Pull off a dangerous heist in the heart of the city. When the job goes bad, the friends find themselves on the run, hunted by two relentless detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks they stole the heist money.



Shameik’s first major breakthrough came with his star turning role in 2015’s "Dope." Following the success of the film, Moore went on to star in other known hits. His most recent roles include the hit Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and a guest spot on Quibi’s "Dishmantled."



Shameik Moore is an actor, rapper, singer, and dancer from Atlanta, GA, who achieved stardom after attending the twice-annual LA-based talent competition iPOP!.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cut Throat City, the RZA-directed heist feature starring Shameik Moore has received a new release date. Well Go There and Patriot Pictures announced today that the film will hit 300 screens across the U.S. announced the film will release on July 17. Originally slated for April, the feature will now have a limited theatrical release.Along with Shameik Moore, the film also stars Demetrius Shipp Jr., Denzel Whitaker, Isaiah Washington, Kat Graham, Keean Johnson, and Tip T.I. Harris. This is alongside other notable cast members, Eiza González, Ethan Hawke, Terrence Howard, and Wesley Snipes.Written by P.G. Cuschieri, the film tells the story of four boyhood friends in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes decimated. Having no jobs and no help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the four turn to local gangsters for help. The offer? Pull off a dangerous heist in the heart of the city. When the job goes bad, the friends find themselves on the run, hunted by two relentless detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks they stole the heist money.Shameik’s first major breakthrough came with his star turning role in 2015’s "Dope." Following the success of the film, Moore went on to star in other known hits. His most recent roles include the hit Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and a guest spot on Quibi’s "Dishmantled."Shameik Moore is an actor, rapper, singer, and dancer from Atlanta, GA, who achieved stardom after attending the twice-annual LA-based talent competition iPOP!.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA