Betterworks / Microsoft Teams Integration Keeps Remote Workforces Aligned

Redwood City, CA, July 17, 2020 --(



“Rapid change demands resilience and agility in the face of changing market conditions,” noted Doug Dennerline, CEO of Betterworks. “To achieve this agility, businesses are increasingly adopting a continuous approach to managing employee performance through OKRs and CFRs. Objectives and Key Results and Conversations, Feedback, and Recognition give business leaders the ability to keep the entire workforce aligned amidst changing priorities while ensuring that every employee is continuously engaged to support the company. Communication is key to achieving team alignment and enterprise success, which makes a Betterworks/Microsoft Teams integration the perfect toolkit for these times and beyond.”



Microsoft Teams enables employees to securely chat, meet, call, and collaborate in one place, from anywhere. Teams, the leading collaboration software, has 75 million daily active users, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Some of these new users have only recently come to understand Teams’ benefits, now, one of those benefits is OKR notifications through Betterworks.



Teams enables companies to thrive using a hybrid on-premises/remote work model at a time when staying focused is both challenging and business-critical. But organizations also require visibility into employee progress toward objectives, and the ability to steer an aligned workforce in the right direction. Betterworks’ integration with Microsoft Teams will help ensure entire organizations stay focused on work that matters most.



“The Betterworks/Microsoft Teams integration helps our organization maintain communication and ultimately motivates people to achieve their goals,” said Raymond August, President and CEO of Benefitfocus®, which uses both solutions. “This powerful integration provides a seamless way for everyone to keep goals top of mind and in the flow of work while receiving OKR notifications from Betterworks without ever having to leave Microsoft Teams.”



As companies navigate a new work dynamic, it’s crucial business leaders support their teams with easy-to-use technologies that promote communication, alignment, and connection -- both professionally and personally. Working together, Microsoft Teams and Betterworks can empower organizations to move forward with confidence.



About Betterworks

With its unique combined OKR, Conversations, Feedback, and Recognition (CFRs), and Engagement solution, Betterworks empowers companies to execute on their business objectives with agility and resilience through alignment, commitment, and transparency. Betterworks’ formula for Better™ empowers leaders and employees to perform at the highest level and sustain competitive advantage, from anywhere.



Betterworks blends industry-leading Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), Conversations, Feedback, and Recognition (CFRs), and Employee Engagement solutions to deliver the transparent, critical insights and team communication needed for alignment, engagement, and accountability across the enterprise.



The company is headquartered in Redwood City, CA and is backed by Kleiner Perkins Caufield, and is the only OKR and CFR platform endorsed by John Doerr. Betterworks' solution and Professional Services Team has helped a variety of global organizations; including Intuit, Kroger, Lending Tree and Vertiv, achieve agile execution. Betterworks is used daily by employees and managers from 119 countries in 20 languages. For more information about the latest business and people management strategies and best practices, please visit www.betterworks.com.



Contact:

Michael Becce

MRB Public Relations

mbecce@mrb-pr.com

