ZeroAqua Technologies N95 Mask UVC Decontamination System Awarded Agreement with Premier

“N95 mask shortages are an ongoing crisis in hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide and the current outsourcing of decontamination services for N95 masks is simply not working for providers, nurses or caregivers with regular reports of damaged masks coming back from off site decon facilities putting frontline Healthcare professionals at grave health risks,” said Zachary Puznak President and Founder of ZeroAqua Technologies. “We appreciate the support of Premier through our new agreement which is an important step in providing hospitals and healthcare facilities safe, effective, non-toxic on-site decontamination to recycle their N95 masks.”



The PearlSurface™ 24G9 is a modular decontamination system, made in the USA, that can be deployed quickly in any facility and scaled up to handle large amounts of masks quickly ensuring a guaranteed supply of N95 masks for a medical single practice up to an entire hospital. The PearlSurface™ is a force multiplier of best practices in any facility as the units can also be used for decontamination of phones, tablets, stethoscopes and other hi-touch items giving all staff on-site the peace of mind of being safe and reducing infection vectors while boosting overall morale throughout an entire organization. The agreement is effective June 18, 2020.



Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.



ZeroAqua Technologies is a subsidiary of Zenger LLC and provides essential UVC LED decontamination technologies in the medical device and residential marketplaces throughout the United States.



