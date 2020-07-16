BYD Supports Women in Transportation with $5,000 Scholarship

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2020 --(



BYD proudly backs WTS-LA, a leader in supporting and mentoring the next generation of transportation professionals in Southern California. Last year, WTS-LA awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to deserving young women in high school, community college, undergraduate, and graduate programs in transportation-related fields.



“BYD believes strongly in the mission of WTS-LA to advance the career development of women who are joining the transportation industry in increasing numbers,” said Stella Li, President of BYD North America. “We want to help women overcome the obstacles that stand between them and their goals.”



The 2018 BYD scholarship went to Esther Kala, a student at Cal Poly Pomona majoring in civil engineering (transportation). Kala, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, is the first woman in her family to pursue an engineering degree.



The 2019 scholarship was awarded to Julene Paul, a post-graduate student at UCLA who hopes to shape policies to enable people to attain good jobs and achieve better economic outcomes. Paul conducts research on transportation equity, finance, and work, with an interest in how changes in the labor market affect travel behavior and commuting.



To eligible for the BYD-sponsored scholarship, the applicant must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and be currently enrolled in an undergraduate degree program in a transportation-related field, such as transportation engineering, planning, finance or logistics, or in the field of environmental planning and science. The applicant must also be planning a career in a transportation-related field or in environmental planning, and be enrolled in a Los Angeles County school, or have residency in Los Angeles County.



More information and application forms can be found at https://www.wtsinternational.org/chapters/los-angeles/scholarships. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 17.



Private firms, public sector agencies, and individuals can also join BYD in supporting the next generation of women transportation professionals by either donating their own scholarship or by contributing to an existing one. For more information on how to contribute to the scholarship program, visit https://www.wtsinternational.org/chapters/los-angeles/sponsor-scholarship.



BYD also supports the career development of women in the transportation sector with team members serving in committee leadership positions at WTS. Jenny Jing, project development manager for BYD’s SkyRail program, serves as co-chair of Annual Scholarship and Awards Dinner and Raffi Garboushian, social media and digital marketing specialist for BYD North America, serves as WTS-LA Communications co-chairman – Social Media.



Media Contact:

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



