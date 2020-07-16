Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Launches Highly Customizable, Scalable Intel® SDM-Based 15.6-inch Modular Panel PCs for the Retail Space – ITC150WM-300S and ITC150WM-500L

The customizable ITC150WM-300S and ITC150WM-500L were designed with a unique, feature-proof modular design for great convenience and easy customizability for users while greatly reducing maintenance costs.

City of Industry, CA, July 16, 2020 --(



The ITC150WM-300S is powered by the onboard Intel® Pentium® processor N4200 or Celeron® processor N3350 with the Intel® HD Graphics 505 or 500 chipset. The SDM-S based panel PC features one 4GB or 8G LPDDR4 memory onboard, and includes an onboard 64GB eMMC. The ITC150WM-300S is feature-rich with one GbE LAN, three USB 3.0 Type A, two USB 2.0 type A, one HDMI, one push-push type micro SD card slot and two SMA-type antenna openings. The ITC150WM-500L is powered by the 8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Intel® Celeron® processor (Whiskey Lake-U) with the Intel® UHD Graphics 620/610 chipset. The SDM-L based panel PC has two 260-pin DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots with up to 32GB of memory and one M.2 Key B2280, one M.2 Key M2242 slot for extensive storage. This versatile all-in-one touch panel PC has one GbE LAN, five USB 3.0 Type A, two 2.0 type A, one HDMI, one audio, one micro microphone input and one push-push type micro SD card slot.



Both modular panel PCs have two 1.5-watt stereo speakers with a sound pressure level of 96dB and 4 Ohms impedance. For flexible communication, the ITC150WM-300S and ITC150WM-500L have one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi. They were designed with a metal frame structure and IP54-rated front bezel to protect from dust ingress and water spray. The ITC150WM-300S and ITC150WM-500L also have a +12V DC power supply input. These reliable, versatile panel PCs support add-on modules and flexible mounting kits to meet user requirements and easy deployment.



“The customizable ITC150WM-300S and ITC150WM-500L support Axiomtek’s SDM-based signage computer modules: the SDM300S (Intel® SDM-S) and SDM500L (Intel® SDM-L), respectively,” said Leo Chen, a product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek. “They were created with a unique, feature-proof modular design to bring great convenience and easy customizability for users while greatly reducing maintenance costs.”



The ITC150WM-300S and ITC150WM-500L are now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- 15.6" full HD TFT LCD display with slim bezel shape and 300 bits of brighness

- Swappable signage computer module design with support for Intel® SDM-S and Intel® SDM-L modules

- Aspect ratio: 16:9

- Projected capacity touch supported, 10-point touch

- Metal frame structure for various applications

- Supports add-on modules and mounting kits (optional)



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



