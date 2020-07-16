Extreme Sanitation at the Scientology Information Center Provides a Safe Learning Experience

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

The Scientology Information Center Manager welcomes guests to a clean and sanitary space, keeping the well-being and health of the community as a top priority.

Clearwater, FL, July 16, 2020 --(



These actions include adding signs in bathrooms with hand washing tips and reminders to scrub for at least 20 seconds; adding a shoe sanitizing mat at the entrance that cleans the soles of shoes as guests step across the threshold.



Floor markings were added to show where 6ft is from the reception desk, and signs remind guests to maintain social distancing have been placed throughout the Center as well. High-touch surfaces, door knobs, sink faucets, etc. with special attention to the Center’s four audio-visual display touch pads, are continually wiped down after every guest use. And finally the Information Center, along with all Church of Scientology spaces, is fogged nightly with one of the highest rated sanitizing substances (Decon7).



Decon7 is a powerful hydrogen-peroxide decontamination substance which has a proven record of neutralizing bacteria and viruses. On a daily basis several teams of the Church’s staff clean and sanitize over 12,000 spaces.



Guests are welcome to come to the Scientology Information Center and its founder L. Ron Hubbard, see short videos on the basic tenets of the Scientology religion, take virtual tours of Churches around the world and learn about the humanitarian programs sponsored by the Church.



To provide additional practical information during these times, the Church of Scientology International has launched a “Stay Well” online prevention site (scientology.org/staywell). These tools have also been shared in booklet form throughout the Tampa Bay area. Skjelset said that the booklets are available for the community at the Center.



The Scientology Information Center hours of operation are Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm. For more information about the Center please call 727-467-6966.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:



Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



