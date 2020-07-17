MagicBox™ Wins Gold at IMS Global Learning Impact Awards 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Magic Software Press Release

New York, NY, July 17, 2020 --(



MagicBox™ (www.getmagicbox.com) is considered a leader in helping edtech and publishing companies to deliver state-of-the-art digital learning products (ebooks, assessments, games, courses, simulations) to over four million students globally covering the USA/Canada, China, Europe, Australia, Middle-East, South America, and Asia with multiple language support. The platform has a ready-to-use integration toolkit (MagicSync) that allows easy integration with rostering platforms using the IMS OneRoster® standard, like Clever, Google Classrooms and ClassLink. MagicBox allows integration with other platforms and industry established LMSs using the IMS Learning Tools Interoperability® (LTI®) standard.



MagicBox™ has won this award for the Student Success and Outcomes-based Learning Support Services category. The platform trumped 23 innovative products in the finale to take home the Gold for the best Digital Education Solution for Student Success.



“MagicBox™ being recognized by our peers as an outstanding platform is a great milestone of achievements in our ongoing journey to provide the best-in-class remote learning platform. Our online-offline platform provides learning content access on several web and mobile devices, addressing the equity issues where poor or zero network bandwidth makes it a challenge for students to access digital content in urban and rural markets,” said Acky Kamdar, CEO at Magic EdTech.



“Our platform empowers teachers to upload and add their content, assessment questions along with the premium publisher/OER content, thus improving learner engagement and academic outcomes,” Mr. Kamdar added.



Outstanding Features that Helped MagicBox™ Win



Foremost among the reasons instrumental in MagicBox’s win is its seamless delivery of personalized learning, which is predicted to take over more conventional forms of instruction in the coming years. In addition, with easy integration of interactive, multimedia, and gaming elements, learner engagement is maximized. In addition to supporting the IMS Question and Test Interoperability ® (QTI®) and LTI® standards, the platform meets all of the student data privacy and accessibility standards. MagicBox is an official Google and Amazon Education Partner. MagicBox can easily integrate with all major LMSs like Canvas, Schoology, D2L, Blackboard, and Moodle.



“MagicBox is one platform that enables remote learning at scale for everyone. The seamless integration of Bongo’s (https://www.bongolearn.com/) video assessment technology enables publishers and teachers to preload or create experiential video exercises, as well as host virtual classroom sessions, in a secure way. The student portal complies with the WCAG. 2.0 AA standard. With our recent partnership with ECS learning (https://ecslearn.com/), we empower their STAAR MASTERS program to release eBooks, eReaders, and full-length, interactive, Practice Tests.



“We will continue to enhance our product with new features and integrations that respond to the ever-changing learning methods and education landscape,” said Harish Agarwal, Director & Global Head of Products, Magic EdTech.



About Magic EdTech

Sonia Gupta

646-827-9788



https://www.magicedtech.com/



