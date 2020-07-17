Pongee Hands-Free Unlock

Press Releases Pongee Industries Co., Ltd. Press Release

Pongee offers various tools for secure and convenient security management that can be done from anywhere. Features and functionalities are all designed to enable a remote workforce and prevent the spread of harmful germs in commercial properties.



No need for users hands to touch the reader in order to unlock an entry. With Pongees' hands-free/touchless features, users can easy unlock a secure door using one of the following methods instead:



-Waterproof Contactless Infrared Sensor Exit Button [Product No. PBT-286IRA/PBT-211IRB/PBT-09IRA; PBT-22IR/PBT-30IR]

-QR Code & RFID Card Reader [Product No. PQ-510]

-Smart Display with Face Recognize & IR Temperature Detection [Product No.PFA-2020]

-Upgrade Lift Control into Touchless Button [Product No.PP-6750V/PFH-6750V(2.4GHz)/POM-24]



With Pongees' hands-free/touchless products, users no longer need to touch door handles, giving users germ-free, frictionless and no infection access.



About Us

Pongee is one of the leading professional manufacturer specialized in researching and developing in field of signal processing and auto identification products in Taiwan, especially focus on Access Control and Time & Attendance systems.



“Pegasus” brand is registered in Taiwan and many countries by Pongee Industries Co., Ltd. since 1987 as the famous brand in the world for marketing Pongee’s related access products.



Contact Us

Pongee Industries Co., Ltd.

Address: 5F., No.738, Chung-Cheng Rd., Chung-Ho

District, New Taipei City 23511, Taiwan

TEL: (886)2-8228-0198

FAX: (886)2-8228-0191

Evelyn Liu

(886)2-8228-0198



