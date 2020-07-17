Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Strong Hold" by John T Frampton

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Strong Hold, a thriller by John T Frampton.

Thame, United Kingdom, July 17, 2020

Mac, he had just a few seconds. His assailants were right behind him, and this time he’s outnumbered. He won’t get away with only a few punches. No… This time they want him dead. With heart and lungs now in overdrive, he was prepared to meet any physical challenge. Likewise, his brain was stimulated to the extent that time seemed to have slowed right down.



Mac was well aware that he was not a patient man. He did tend to be headstrong. At this moment, he was chiding himself for leaping before he had looked. Now he was faced with making split-second decisions.



The stakes were high, and vengeance was needed. He had to run. No matter in what direction, just run. But no road was an option. Mac was trapped.



Mac, he had just a few seconds to find a way to break free.

Will he make it? Or was it all just for nothing?



Strong Hold is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 286 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653712

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08CHJCMDC

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/STHOLD

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

John T Frampton had a long career as a meteorologist at a variety of locations around the United Kingdom. Now, with his passion for gardening denied to him on health grounds, he largely fills his day writing fiction. It has become, for him, an absorbing and rewarding activity.



Although living alone, he remains closely connected with his two daughters, their husbands and his six grandchildren. These strong family ties remain the central focus of his life.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



