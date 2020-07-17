Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Strong Hold" by John T Frampton

Thame, United Kingdom, July 17, 2020 --(PR.com
Mac, he had just a few seconds. His assailants were right behind him, and this time he’s outnumbered. He won’t get away with only a few punches. No… This time they want him dead. With heart and lungs now in overdrive, he was prepared to meet any physical challenge. Likewise, his brain was stimulated to the extent that time seemed to have slowed right down.
Mac was well aware that he was not a patient man. He did tend to be headstrong. At this moment, he was chiding himself for leaping before he had looked. Now he was faced with making split-second decisions.
The stakes were high, and vengeance was needed. He had to run. No matter in what direction, just run. But no road was an option. Mac was trapped.
Mac, he had just a few seconds to find a way to break free.
Will he make it? Or was it all just for nothing?
Strong Hold is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 286 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653712
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08CHJCMDC
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/STHOLD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
John T Frampton had a long career as a meteorologist at a variety of locations around the United Kingdom. Now, with his passion for gardening denied to him on health grounds, he largely fills his day writing fiction. It has become, for him, an absorbing and rewarding activity.
Although living alone, he remains closely connected with his two daughters, their husbands and his six grandchildren. These strong family ties remain the central focus of his life.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
