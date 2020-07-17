Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Cobbler’s Daughter" by Alan Rae

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Three generations of people from both ends of the spectrum of humanity are affected by the conflict of world war. Beneath this lurks a predator who exploits the disruption of the normal mores of village life.



Two soldiers return from "The Front," one of whom attempts to make the best of a post-war life despite crippling wounds. The other will never adapt to civilian society having an inherent need for military discipline to control an underlying psychosis.



A war widow unwillingly accepts life as a pensioner but will seize any opportunity to strike a blow for her dead father and for women too long beaten down by their "betters."



Estate owners, "the toffs" or gentry, who have lost their heirs to the conflict become desperate in a search to preserve and prolong their hold on their fiefdom.



The villain of the piece haunts The Cobbler’s Daughter from beginning to end.



The Cobbler’s Daughter is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 262 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653606

Dimensions: 12.9.2 x 1.7 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08BQM94TP

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TCD

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

