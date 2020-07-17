TEBillion's Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, July 17, 2020 --(



TEBillion identified the pandemic situation rising as early as February 20. Looking at the situation, TEBillion immediately brought in measures to ensure the safety of the employees and clients. Employees were allocated with laptops that had data and cyber security protection and all staff moved to work from home arrangements.



Workplace sanitisation procedures were in place to sanitize three times a day and hand sanitizers provided in common areas to ensure utmost safety for everyone. Temperature scanning for all in the workplace.



TEBillion employees all have work from home to help prevent spreading of the virus. Fortunately, none of the employees or their families have been directly affected but TEBillion continues to ensure the company stays committed to helping employees in these challenging times, ensuring the safety of everyone and its communities.



TEBillion is working closely with organisations for a fundraising campaign to help those who are affected by the pandemic. Further announcements will be made in future updates.



London, United Kingdom, July 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people and businesses throughout the world. TEBillion is also doing their part to help prevent further spreading of the virus and ensure the safety of its employees, users and partners worldwide.

TEBillion identified the pandemic situation rising as early as February 20. Looking at the situation, TEBillion immediately brought in measures to ensure the safety of the employees and clients. Employees were allocated with laptops that had data and cyber security protection and all staff moved to work from home arrangements.

Workplace sanitisation procedures were in place to sanitize three times a day and hand sanitizers provided in common areas to ensure utmost safety for everyone. Temperature scanning for all in the workplace.

TEBillion employees all have work from home to help prevent spreading of the virus. Fortunately, none of the employees or their families have been directly affected but TEBillion continues to ensure the company stays committed to helping employees in these challenging times, ensuring the safety of everyone and its communities.

TEBillion is working closely with organisations for a fundraising campaign to help those who are affected by the pandemic. Further announcements will be made in future updates.

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.

