Blaqsbi Citi: a New Beacon and Legacy for the Next Generation

Blaqsbi Citi (an Ubuntu Town) is this new beacon and legacy for the next generation. The term Ubuntu is a Nguni Bantu word meaning "humanity" which is often translated as "I am because we are." In a philosophical sense “Ubuntu” is used to mean "the belief in a universal bond of sharing that connects all humanity."

The team believes this is possible because black spending power remains strong even as the racial wealth gap continues to widen. Most of this spending occurs outside of the community which weakens political voices and influence. Strengthening the community through teamwork and encouraging people to learn and share ideas, as well as sharing knowledge is how to build a better society. They believe this new city can be a beacon to show the world how to live in solidarity, to value the land, to work in unity and compassion, and to dedicate to one another and future generations.



The main objective of this multi phased venture is to build Blaqsbi Citi as a thriving self-sustainable community that provides an enhanced quality of life for its residents by serving it’s critical needs and making sure that hard earned dollars are primarily spent within its neighborhoods.



With the “Ubuntu” mindset of “I am because we are,” the team believes in a clear vision of a community thriving by; implementing a philosophy that encourages community equality with which individuals have a vested interest in its collective prosperity; creating a quality environment with a healthy neighborhood economy and an active voluntary association; and developing a revised system of education and a community that serves all. Diversity, coalition building, and social and economic justice are keys to success.



The Blaqsbi Citi project is seeking all parties interested in developing a self-sustainable community; the team is specifically looking for investors, entrepreneurs, businessmen and women, engineers, architects, healthcare workers, farmers, construction workers, manufacturers, mason’s, civic organizers and advocates for equality, equity and liberation.



Charlotte, NC, July 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In the spirit of economic freedom and empowerment a group of professional men and women, comprised of engineers, lawyers, and marketing experts, have teamed up to embark on a project to create a 21st Century city version of the booming Greenwood District in Tulsa Oklahoma known as "Black Wall Street."

The team believes this is possible because black spending power remains strong even as the racial wealth gap continues to widen. Most of this spending occurs outside of the community which weakens political voices and influence. Strengthening the community through teamwork and encouraging people to learn and share ideas, as well as sharing knowledge is how to build a better society. They believe this new city can be a beacon to show the world how to live in solidarity, to value the land, to work in unity and compassion, and to dedicate to one another and future generations.

Blaqsbi Citi (an Ubuntu Town) is this new beacon and legacy for the next generation. The term Ubuntu is a Nguni Bantu word meaning "humanity" which is often translated as "I am because we are." In a philosophical sense "Ubuntu" is used to mean "the belief in a universal bond of sharing that connects all humanity."

The main objective of this multi phased venture is to build Blaqsbi Citi as a thriving self-sustainable community that provides an enhanced quality of life for its residents by serving it's critical needs and making sure that hard earned dollars are primarily spent within its neighborhoods.

With the "Ubuntu" mindset of "I am because we are," the team believes in a clear vision of a community thriving by; implementing a philosophy that encourages community equality with which individuals have a vested interest in its collective prosperity; creating a quality environment with a healthy neighborhood economy and an active voluntary association; and developing a revised system of education and a community that serves all. Diversity, coalition building, and social and economic justice are keys to success.

The Blaqsbi Citi project is seeking all parties interested in developing a self-sustainable community; the team is specifically looking for investors, entrepreneurs, businessmen and women, engineers, architects, healthcare workers, farmers, construction workers, manufacturers, mason's, civic organizers and advocates for equality, equity and liberation.

The Blaqsbi Citi project team holds a weekly meeting every Saturday 2:00 pm EST to discuss project details and city requirements. This is a great opportunity to get in the ground floor on this exciting project. Please join us. For more information please log on to https://www.blaqsbi.com/blaqsbiciti for more details.

Contact Information
Blaqsbi
Dimitry Saint-Pierre
(910) 240-2856
https://www.blaqsbi.com/

