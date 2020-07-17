Minnesota Based Squatchin’ Country Owners Release Children’s Book About Young Sammie Squatch

Press Releases Squatchin' Country LLC Press Release

Lexington, MN, July 17, 2020 --(



While the colorful, detailed illustrations are designed to capture children’s attention, the simple but cute story line is meant to let children dream and believe that anything is possible. Andy & Wendy have adopted and raised three children. “In a world where so many adults feel stuck in a dead-end job, we felt it is important to teach children that they can be anything they want to be.”



Squatchin’ Country has been providing unique Bigfoot products to Sasquatch fans all over the country since 2014. Starting with bottle openers, wine racks, clothing and etched glasses, Squatchin’ Country is now releasing two flavors of soda pop and their first Sammie Squatch book. They are currently working on the next three Sammie Squatch books as well.



“Sammie Squatch - When I Grow Up” is currently available on Amazon.com, BarnesAndNoble.com and Lulu.com. More info at www.squatchincountry.com.



For more information, contact:

Andy & Wendy Picton

3868 Edith LN

Circle Pines, MN 55014

612-850-4695

Andy Picton

612-850-4695



https://www.squatchincountry.com



