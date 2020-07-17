PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Squatchin' Country LLC

Press Release

Receive press releases from Squatchin' Country LLC: By Email RSS Feeds:

Minnesota Based Squatchin’ Country Owners Release Children’s Book About Young Sammie Squatch


Lexington, MN, July 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Andy & Wendy Picton, owners of Bigfoot related business Squatchin’ Country, are proud to release their first children’s book “Sammie Squatch – When I Grow Up.”

While the colorful, detailed illustrations are designed to capture children’s attention, the simple but cute story line is meant to let children dream and believe that anything is possible. Andy & Wendy have adopted and raised three children. “In a world where so many adults feel stuck in a dead-end job, we felt it is important to teach children that they can be anything they want to be.”

Squatchin’ Country has been providing unique Bigfoot products to Sasquatch fans all over the country since 2014. Starting with bottle openers, wine racks, clothing and etched glasses, Squatchin’ Country is now releasing two flavors of soda pop and their first Sammie Squatch book. They are currently working on the next three Sammie Squatch books as well.

“Sammie Squatch - When I Grow Up” is currently available on Amazon.com, BarnesAndNoble.com and Lulu.com. More info at www.squatchincountry.com.

For more information, contact:
Andy & Wendy Picton
3868 Edith LN
Circle Pines, MN 55014
612-850-4695
andy@squatchincountry.com
Contact Information
Squatchin' Country LLC
Andy Picton
612-850-4695
Contact
https://www.squatchincountry.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Squatchin' Country LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help