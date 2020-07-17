Private Placement Markets – Agribusiness Market Set to Open

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler today announced that the Agribusiness Segment of the Private Placement Markets is set to Open in August of 2020.

The United States agribusiness industry is a major competitor in the global market, due to its strong workforce, market size, and infrastructure. The Private Placement Markets’ Agribusiness Market will be home to Seed Stage, Start-up Stage, Early Stage, and Growth Stage Agribusiness Industry Companies encompassing subsections such as (but not limited to) Agricultural Chemicals, Crop Production, Aquaculture, Agricultural Machinery & Equipment, and Livestock.



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enable Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



