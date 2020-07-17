PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Private Placement Markets – Agribusiness Market Set to Open


Steve Muehler today announced that the Agribusiness Segment of the Private Placement Markets is set to Open in August of 2020.

Los Angeles, CA, July 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Global Agribusiness Market is a $2.4 trillion USD Industry with over one billion people worldwide working within the industry. The Agribusiness Industry contributed over $159 billion USD in export sales to the Unites States’ economy in 2018. In 2018, the FDI in the United States Agribusiness Industry totaled more than $14 Billion USD.

The United States agribusiness industry is a major competitor in the global market, due to its strong workforce, market size, and infrastructure. The Private Placement Markets’ Agribusiness Market will be home to Seed Stage, Start-up Stage, Early Stage, and Growth Stage Agribusiness Industry Companies encompassing subsections such as (but not limited to) Agricultural Chemicals, Crop Production, Aquaculture, Agricultural Machinery & Equipment, and Livestock.

The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enable Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.

News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler
Contact Information
Private Placement Markets
Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member
877-259-8066
Contact
www.PPMSecurities.com

