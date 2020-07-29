Silent Breach Releases Public Beta for Quantum Armor, a Next-Gen Attack Surface Monitoring Solution

Press Releases Silent Breach Press Release

Silent Breach has opened applications for a beta-version of Quantum Armor, their next-generation cybersecurity attack surface monitoring product.

“We’ve spent years developing a single integrated application to meet the security needs of the modern organization,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “Silent Breach firmly believes that cutting-edge cybersecurity needs to be widely-available and simple to implement. It was with this principle in mind that we developed Quantum Armor, a truly revolutionary technology that combines continuous monitoring, pro-active threat detection, and AI-driven trend-spotting under one roof.”



Quantum Armor provides real-time network monitoring, data analysis, and threat intelligence. Utilizing a range of proprietary algorithms, Quantum Armor is able to execute agentless port monitoring, configuration changes, log parsing, attack surface fluctuations and emerging cybersecurity trends at the click of a button. Actionable insights are delivered daily to make sure you start your day with only the latest intelligence. Furthermore, in response to growing threats from the Dark Web, Quantum Armor directly integrates with Silent Breach’s Breach Monitoring to alert you to any potentially damaging information that becomes available via a data breach or other compromising events.



“With Quantum Armor, we took a step back and seriously engaged with the security needs and pain points faced by any company,” said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. “Until now, security engineers and business executives have been forced to work with two different toolkits, each containing various disjointed tools. Quantum Armor hopes to bridge that gap by providing a single platform that is easily tailored to each stakeholder’s needs and expertise.”



Those interested in joining the free beta program are encouraged to submit an application at go-quantum.com.



