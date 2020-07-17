Tree Transplantation Company Saves Memorial Tree in Washington

Press Releases Big Tree Supply Inc. Press Release

Big Trees Inc., a tree transplanting and big tree nursery, located in Snohomish, WA, undertook a project on behalf of a local family to save a memorial Giant Sequoia. Big Trees was able to perform the seemingly impossible task of transplanting a massive tree to its new home.

The family had made the decision to move out of state, but had some serious concerns for the Sequoia, which had served as a memorial for the patriarch of the family that had passed several years prior. The new homeowners had plans to remodel the property that included cutting down the memorial tree. Of course, the family jumped into action to save the tree! They coordinated with a local park to donate the Sequoia onto their property, and Big Trees was asked to perform the transplanting services.



As often happens with big projects, with lots of coordination of large machinery are involved, a timing issue came up the day before the move. The planting space at the park was not ready. No problem, Big Trees dug the tree, prepared the root ball, and loaded the tree onto a truck to bring back to their own nursery for safe keeping until the planting site at the park was ready. After a few weeks, the site had been properly prepared and Big Trees transported the tree to the park. It was planted successfully where it will be enjoyed for many generations to come.



Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees Inc, said, “It was such a cool thing this family was doing. Although it did not go exactly as originally planned, everything worked out and the tree is now in a more permanent location where the family can come and visit when they are in town.”



Big Trees Inc. is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They deliver a wide variety of sizes, from young to very mature. Some types of trees that are available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. Other services include transplanting and tree care and maintenance.



Big Trees Inc.

10928 Springhetti Rd

Snohomish, WA 98296

360-563-2700

https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/

https://arboristblog.com

Nancy Penrose

661-441-2429



bigtreesupply.com



