Hyline Safety Company Launches New Website to Sell COVID-19 Safety Signs

COVID-19 a.k.a. Coronavirus is a respiratory illness that has reached the level of a worldwide pandemic. COVID-19 spreads via person-to-person contact. Human transmission often occurs before the onset of symptoms; this is called asymptomatic or presymptomatic transmission. It is critical to remind people to maintain good hygiene by posting hand washing signs on bathroom doors and mounting social distancing signs.

New York, NY, July 17, 2020 --(



COVID-19 safety begins outside of the building's entrance. This is the first sign people should see as they approach your building’s entrance.



Do Not Enter If You Have COVID-19 Symptoms: Your building needs a sign to remind people to stay home and not enter your building if they have COVID-19 symptoms.



The second sign you may want to have says: Face masks Required Before Entering. This is an obvious necessity. Face masks are the first line of defense to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.



Temperature Check: Many commercial and retail properties are beginning to implement temperature checks to prevent people who might have the coronavirus from entering the building. If your building is checking people’s temperatures, the property should post a sign at the entrance or right before the checkpoint to let people know.



Elevator Social Distancing: COVID-19 has introduced new social distancing requirements that can be difficult to follow in tight spaces, especially elevators. Most buildings are limiting their elevators to only 2 persons. Some experts are saying elevator users should stand in a corner and face the wall. However impractical these measures may seem it’s extremely important to help your building’s occupants stay safe in your elevators so you should be posting elevator social distancing signs.



Keep Left and Keep Right In This Hallway: Your property may want to implement rules on how to navigate crowded hallways to help people maintain a safe distance from one another. The main idea here is to remind your building’s occupants to keep at least six feet of space between individuals.



Proper Hand Washing: Properly washing your hands and following basic hygiene procedures is key. Posting signs in the public rest rooms is a very effective ways to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Your building should share CDC guideline information on how to properly wash hands.



The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Learn how COVID-19 spreads and practice these actions to help prevent the spread of this illness.



Please remember these general CDC Guidelines to follow:



- Stay home when you are sick.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw your tissue in the trash.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – use sanitiser (at least 60% alcohol) when soap is not available.

- Stay 6 feet away from others.

- Avoid gathering in groups.

- Wear face coverings in public.



Hyline Safety Company recommends that all businesses and all building owners in New York City and across the USA install COVID-19 safety signage. Please visit them on the web to order COVID-19 Safety Signs.



Evan Lipstein

212-688-5600



https://www.hylinesafety.com



