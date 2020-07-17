PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller...

Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in Thurston Neighborhood


Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Home in Springfield

Eugene, OR, July 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- This home features a large open floor plan, you will find stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, and smart home features including programmable Caseta lighting, Lutron blinds, and touchless kitchen faucet. Upstairs you will find the master suite with vaulted ceilings, a private full bathroom, and an oversized walk in closet. Also featured is a guest bedroom that was converted to a home gym with special mat flooring. Outside you will find a covered deck overlooking the backyard, you will also find RV parking and tons of storage.

5975 Obsidian Ave is listed for $329,000.

If you are interested in this home or other homes in Springfield, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way.
Contact Information
The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group
Danielle Wilkinson
541-349-2644
Contact
eugenehomegroup.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help