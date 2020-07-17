The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in Thurston Neighborhood

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Home in Springfield

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, July 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This home features a large open floor plan, you will find stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, and smart home features including programmable Caseta lighting, Lutron blinds, and touchless kitchen faucet. Upstairs you will find the master suite with vaulted ceilings, a private full bathroom, and an oversized walk in closet. Also featured is a guest bedroom that was converted to a home gym with special mat flooring. Outside you will find a covered deck overlooking the backyard, you will also find RV parking and tons of storage.5975 Obsidian Ave is listed for $329,000.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Springfield, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

