Dynamic Healthcare Systems Addresses the Challenges of Automating Medicare Member Correspondence

Subject matter expert Frank Astacio will demystify how to maintain, manage, & create enrollment correspondence while upholding CMS regulations.



As STAR Ratings can be affected, they will be showcasing how they can help resolve these issues.



Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET

See how they can relieve your correspondence pain points at their Free Webinar.

Dynamic provides an end-to-end automated comprehensive solution for health plans and provider groups participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs.



Their automated solutions can help optimize revenue and increase the quality of governmental submissions in an operationally efficient manner that is designed to comply with applicable legal and regulatory obligations.



Denise Uselding

949-333-4565 ext. 180



https://dynamichealthsys.com/



