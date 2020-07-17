PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Dynamic Healthcare Systems Addresses the Challenges of Automating Medicare Member Correspondence


Santa Ana, CA, July 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Join Dynamic Healthcare Systems as they address the challenges of automating member correspondence.

Subject matter expert Frank Astacio will demystify how to maintain, manage, & create enrollment correspondence while upholding CMS regulations.

As STAR Ratings can be affected, they will be showcasing how they can help resolve these issues.

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET
See how they can relieve your correspondence pain points at their Free Webinar.
Dynamic provides an end-to-end automated comprehensive solution for health plans and provider groups participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs.

Their automated solutions can help optimize revenue and increase the quality of governmental submissions in an operationally efficient manner that is designed to comply with applicable legal and regulatory obligations.

View their website to learn how Dynamic’s analytics, integrated workflows, and queues within a single integrated platform can help more effectively manage Enrollment, Premium Billing, Revenue Reconciliation and Risk Adjustment.
Contact Information
Dynamic Healthcare Systems
Denise Uselding
949-333-4565 ext. 180
Contact
https://dynamichealthsys.com/

