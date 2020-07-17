Press Releases Bluestar Marine Press Release

Receive press releases from Bluestar Marine: By Email RSS Feeds: New COVID-19 Electrostatic Disinfection Treatment for Charter Yachts

Electrostatic Disinfection is currently the method of choice against Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the luxury hospitality, cruise and airline industries. Bluestar Marine can help significantly minimize the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak onboard.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 17, 2020 --(



As a company spokesperson noted, the impact of COVID-19 is a huge concern for the yacht charter market and the challenges presented by coronavirus will require infection-control methods in place. “Prior to a booked charter, we can professionally disinfect and sanitize all interior surfaces and exterior lounge areas as well as high-frequency touch points within the vessel including tenders and water toys (...) A preventative disinfection program should be a must for all charter yachts”, Nick Jones, Head of Marketing, said.



“With new COVID-19 cases emerging every day, people in the industry are eagerly trying to find the best way to avoid potential infection. Crew, charter specialists, management companies, and yacht owners are working diligently to help mitigate the spread of the virus during this pandemic,” Jones mentioned.



Many yachts around the world are already taking all of the precautionary measures necessary in terms of routine checkups for crew members, self-quarantine protocols, and professionally disinfecting the vessel between groups on board.



"At Bluestar Marine, we understand that COVID-19 is still a novel threat; therefore we adhere to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and follow cleaning standards that have been certified by the IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning & Restoration Certification). As the leading provider of indoor air quality and disinfection services to the yachting industry, we only use state-of-the-art technology as well as EPA approved disinfectants that are non-toxic and 100% biodegradable,” Jones observed.



Electrostatic Disinfection is currently the method of choice against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the luxury hospitality, cruise and airline industries.



Bluestar Marine can help you to significantly minimize the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak onboard. For more information please call 954.933.6000 or visit https://bluestarmarinefl.com/yacht-coronavirus-disinfection Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Due to the high rotation of people and the close contact between guests and crew during short periods of time, yachts should receive special care in order to minimize the possibilities of a COVID-19 outbreak onboard.As a company spokesperson noted, the impact of COVID-19 is a huge concern for the yacht charter market and the challenges presented by coronavirus will require infection-control methods in place. “Prior to a booked charter, we can professionally disinfect and sanitize all interior surfaces and exterior lounge areas as well as high-frequency touch points within the vessel including tenders and water toys (...) A preventative disinfection program should be a must for all charter yachts”, Nick Jones, Head of Marketing, said.“With new COVID-19 cases emerging every day, people in the industry are eagerly trying to find the best way to avoid potential infection. Crew, charter specialists, management companies, and yacht owners are working diligently to help mitigate the spread of the virus during this pandemic,” Jones mentioned.Many yachts around the world are already taking all of the precautionary measures necessary in terms of routine checkups for crew members, self-quarantine protocols, and professionally disinfecting the vessel between groups on board."At Bluestar Marine, we understand that COVID-19 is still a novel threat; therefore we adhere to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and follow cleaning standards that have been certified by the IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning & Restoration Certification). As the leading provider of indoor air quality and disinfection services to the yachting industry, we only use state-of-the-art technology as well as EPA approved disinfectants that are non-toxic and 100% biodegradable,” Jones observed.Electrostatic Disinfection is currently the method of choice against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the luxury hospitality, cruise and airline industries.Bluestar Marine can help you to significantly minimize the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak onboard. For more information please call 954.933.6000 or visit https://bluestarmarinefl.com/yacht-coronavirus-disinfection Contact Information Bluestar Marine

Nick Jones

954-933-6000



https://www.bluestarmarinefl.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bluestar Marine