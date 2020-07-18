FlipHTML5 Releases a Distance Teaching Tool to Make Multimedia Textbooks

Press Releases FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. Press Release

Multimedia like videos, music, and images now can be added to online textbooks that are converted from PDFs to be more engaging. Sharing digital textbooks to students makes sure they have easy access to teaching materials at any time.

Hong Kong, China, July 18, 2020



A variety of features are riding on FlipHTML5’s distance teaching tool. Teachers can upload their textbooks in PDF or image formats to the FlipHTML5 online editor and instantly get their textbooks converted into exciting digital versions. They can also navigate around and find a large variety of beautiful and eye-catching templates and themes that can be used to design and decorate their textbooks according to different teaching topics.



Teachers with a more modernized style of teaching can also get animations inserted into their online textbooks through FlipHTML5’s distance teaching tool. Adding exciting and amazing animations to the online textbooks will make them attractive and catch student’s attention during online classes. Apart from adding animations, images, colorful text, links, buttons, audio, YouTube video, and so on are good elements to be inserted to their digital textbooks to present exciting, interesting and interactive online lessons.



"We have been thinking of designing a useful tool that teachers across the world can use. Since most of the world is already on the internet, including children as young as 8 or 10 years old, we put our heads together and came up with this exciting distance teaching tool that caters directly to students' visual and audio senses”, shares Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. “we are sure this distance teaching tool will go a long way in assisting teachers to teach their students and make their lessons appealing at the next level.”



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/learning-center/top-8-distance-teaching-tools-to-make-interactive-content-for-teachers-and-students/?utm_source=pr.com&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=fh5-2020071616



About FlipHTML5

