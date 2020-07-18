Nashville Religion Communicators Council Returns to Virtual Meetings

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, July 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.The most recent meeting was a tour of Dismas House, where formerly incarcerated men are able to live and transition back to civilian life.The July meeting will be a daybreak discussion and will be held virtually, as Nashville moves back to Phase 2 with COVID-19 cases on the rise. DayBreak Discussions are a new meeting format for Nashville RCC which brings together members along with the broader community for organic conversations about worldly topics.During the July meeting, which takes place on the 21st, RCC members will hear from Aisha Lbhalla, Founder of the Muslim Women's Council. Aisha recently was one of three people asked by the Faith & Culture Center about the national conversation about race. She answered questions on "What are some things racism has taught her?" and "What would she tell a non-Black person that wants to become Anti-racist?"The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha'is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena.

