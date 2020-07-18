Acnodes Introduces the 17.3" 4K LCD Console Drawer with an 8-Port KVM Switch



Chino, CA, July 18, 2020 --



KD83174 features an 8-port KVM switch that allows users to concurrently control multiple computers from a keyboard, video monitor, and mouse. By controlling the computers with one keyboard, video, and monitor, it will boost efficiency by eliminating unnecessary devices, therefore, saving space to use for other practices. KVM improves productivity by being able to work without any hindrances of mixing cables and better managing with having one control over serval kinds of servers. KD83174 has an 8-port HDMI 2.0 KVM switch and USB-B (Video + KB/MS) KVM port. Option for a 6ft HDMI KVM cable or 6ft DP KVM cable are available. The KVM switch comes with front buttons and keyboard hotkey. The front buttons include eight KVM port LED indicators for online and active and eight KVM channel membrane buttons. The hotkey allows users to switch between ports, switch to a specific port, auto scan for powered on PC, and enable/display beeper sound.



KD83174 comes with an auto-sensing 100 to 240VAC, 50/60Hz power adapter with consumption of Max. 38W. KD83174 also offers options in DC power 12V / 24V / 48V / 125V. On the other hand, KD83174 operates in temperatures ranging from 0 to 50°C degrees and stores in temperature from -20 to 60°C degrees with a relative humidity of 5~90% non-condensing. Furthermore, KD83174 provides 10G acceleration (11 ms duration) in shock and 10~300Hz 0.5G RMS random vibration. Additionally, KD83174 is CE, FCC, and RoHS2 compliant.



KD83174: https://www.acnodes.com/kd83174.htm



Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or email info@acnodes.com.



About Acnodes Corporation

Erica Yuen

909-597-7588



www.acnodes.com



