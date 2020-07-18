Press Releases AccelByte Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from AccelByte Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: AccelByte is Now an AWS Select Technology Partner

Seattle, WA, July 18, 2020 --(



AccelByte offers all of the cloud services that online game needs to provide the best gameplay experience, such as cloud save, cross-platform player account management, cross-platform commerce services, and dedicated server management. Clients have the freedom to pick and choose from a wide range of services to meet their game needs and integrate them with other services that are already used. They also make sure that clients can easily implement the services into the game with the assistance of technical support team on standby.



By having their Dedicated Servers (DS) and DS Management service Armada running on AWS, clients can receive richer session information when using AccelByte Cloud services such as Lobby, Matchmaking, and Statistics. Clients can also have better autoscaling based on built-in Telemetry events such as Player Login and Matchmaking. The AWS and AccelByte partnership makes it much easier to get online game up and running with the best services possible.



Go to the link below to visit AccelByte's page on AWS Partner Network:

https://aws.amazon.com/partners/find/partnerdetails/?n=AccelByte&id=0010h00001d2FXfAAM Seattle, WA, July 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AccelByte has officially joined the AWS Partner Network (APN). Now it’s easier than ever to use their services together with AWS cloud hosting for backend solutions that’s scalable, reliable, and affordable. With AWS’s servers availability across the world and AccelByte’s 24/7 monitored services, they make sure that the game runs smoothly for players around the world.AccelByte offers all of the cloud services that online game needs to provide the best gameplay experience, such as cloud save, cross-platform player account management, cross-platform commerce services, and dedicated server management. Clients have the freedom to pick and choose from a wide range of services to meet their game needs and integrate them with other services that are already used. They also make sure that clients can easily implement the services into the game with the assistance of technical support team on standby.By having their Dedicated Servers (DS) and DS Management service Armada running on AWS, clients can receive richer session information when using AccelByte Cloud services such as Lobby, Matchmaking, and Statistics. Clients can also have better autoscaling based on built-in Telemetry events such as Player Login and Matchmaking. The AWS and AccelByte partnership makes it much easier to get online game up and running with the best services possible.Go to the link below to visit AccelByte's page on AWS Partner Network:https://aws.amazon.com/partners/find/partnerdetails/?n=AccelByte&id=0010h00001d2FXfAAM Contact Information AccelByte Inc.

Ainun Arifah

+6285156039315



https://accelbyte.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AccelByte Inc.