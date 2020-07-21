Acnodes' 2U Multi-Display Rack LCD Consoles



Chino, CA, July 21, 2020 --(



Multi-Display Monitors:

KDR-4K17-2L/2R: 2U dual-LCD rack console with two 17.3" 3840 x 2160 4K LCD panels, keyboard with touchpad, DP 1.2 video input, and 100/240VAC power supply. Option for keyboard with trackball, left or right mounted display, touch screen, and SDI video input.



KDR-4K17-3: 2U triple-LCD rack console with three 17.3" 3840 x 2160 4K LCD panels, keyboard with touchpad, DP 1.2 video input, and 100/240VAC power supply. Option for keyboard with trackball, touch screen, and SDI video input.



KDR-HD17-2R/2L: 2U dual-LCD rack console with two 1920 x 1080 Full HD LCD panels, keyboard with touchpad, DVI-D + VGA video input, and 100/240VAC power supply. Option for keyboard with trackball, left or right mounted display, touch screen, and SDI video input.



KDR-HD17-3: 2U triple-LCD rack console with three 17.3" 1920 x 1080 Full HD LCD panels, keyboard with touchpad, DVI-D + VGA video input, and 100/240VAC power supply. Option for keyboard with trackball, touch screen, and SDI video input.



KDR-AV19-2L/2R: 2U dual-LCD rack console with two 19" 1280 x 1024 LCD panels, keyboard with touchpad, DVI-D + VGA video input, and 100/240VAC power supply. Option for keyboard with trackball, left or right mounted display, touch screen, and SDI video input.



KDR-AV19-3: 2U triple-LCD rack console with three 19" 1280 x 1024 LCD panels, keyboard with touchpad, DVI-D + VGA video input, and 100/240VAC power supply. Option for keyboard with trackball, touch screen, and SDI video input.



KDR Series: https://www.acnodes.com/monitor-keyboard-drawer/2u-multi-display-lcd-drawer.htm



Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or email info@acnodes.com.



About Acnodes Corporation

Chino, CA, July 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Acnodes Corporation - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - unveils their multi-display rack console line designed for command and control systems. The KDR units come with a 17-inch or 19-inch dual or triple LCD and a 104-key keyboard with touchpad in a 2U high 22" short depth rackmount enclosure. Its short depth design allows the units to be portable and its rugged chassis ensures mobility and durability. The video input for the KDR units includes VGA, DVI-D, DP, or HDMI video input. The monitors feature built-in solid bearing slide rails and dual stereo speakers. Option for a capacitive or resistive type touch screen monitor is available. The KDR units come with an auto-sensing 100 to 240VAC, 50/60Hz power adapter. Option available for 12V / 24V / 48V / 125V DC power. Acnodes' KDR units are equipped to operate in temperatures ranging from 0 to 55°C degrees and stores in temperature from -20 to 60°C degrees with a relative humidity of 5~90% non-condensing. Furthermore, these monitors provide 10G acceleration (11 ms duration) in shock and 10~300Hz 0.5G RMS random vibration. KDR units are CE, FCC, and RoHS2 compliant.

Erica Yuen

909-597-7588



www.acnodes.com



