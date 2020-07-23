

Company Overview Products & Services Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Acnodes Corporation Press Release

Receive press releases from Acnodes Corporation: By Email RSS Feeds: Acnodes' Fanless Edge AI Systems powered by Intel Apollo Lake or Nvidia Jetson Platform

Chino, CA, July 23, 2020 --(



FEC8016 - Fanless Edge AI Computer with Intel Apollo Lake Platform

FEC8016 is powered by the Intel Apollo Lake Atom x5-3940 1.6Ghz CPU and comes with Intel SoC integrated chipset. The system is equipped with DDR3L 1866MHz SO-DIMM slot for up to 8GB of system memory and M.2 SSD for up to 64GB of storage. Option for a 128GB SSD is available. The system also supports Dual Intel I211AT ethernet, 802.11ac WLAN, and Windows 10 / Linux Supported operating system. Option for Bluetooth connection and AI acceleration module. FEC8016 features diverse I/O interfaces including 2 x RJ45 GigaLAN for device connection, 1 x HDMI, 3 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0, and 1 x micro SD slot. It also comes with 1 x power button and 1 x phoenix type power connecter. To withstand the environmental conditions during operation, FEC8016 has an extended temperature range of -20°C to 70°C and operating humidity of 5 to 95%, non-condensing. The AI system has a +12V DC power input and offers the option for a 9~36V DC input or AC power input.



FEC8016: https://www.acnodes.com/fanless-embedded-microbox-system/embedded-edge-ai-system/fec8016.htm



FEC8018 - Fanless Edge AI Computer with NVIDIA Jetson Platform

FEC8018 is powered by the Nvidia Dual-Core Denver 2 64-bit quad-core ARM A57 complex CPU and comes with Nvidia Pascal 256 CUDA cores chipset. The system is equipped with LPDDR4 128-bit slot for up to 8GB of system memory and eMMC 5.1 for up to 32GB of storage and 1 x SD card expansion slot. The system also supports Gigabit LAN, 802.11ac WLAN, and Linux Jetpack operating system. Option for Bluetooth 4.1 connection is available. FEC8018 features diverse I/O interfaces including 2 x RJ45 GigaLAN for device connection, 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB 2.0, and 1 x SD card slot. It also comes with 1 x power button and 1 x phoenix type power connecter. To withstand the environmental conditions during operation, FEC8018 has an extended temperature range of -20°C to 70°C and operating humidity of 5 to 95%, non-condensing. The AI system has a +12V ~ 19V DC power input and offers the option for a 9~36V DC input or AC power input.



FEC8018: https://www.acnodes.com/fec8018.htm



Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or email info@acnodes.com.



About Acnodes Corporation

Acnodes supplies and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to the military. They have an array of technological innovations in the area of rackmount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC's, and rugged monitors that created more simple and valuable products to the customers. Acnodes works closely with their clients to customize computer products to meet required projects and specifications. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work. Chino, CA, July 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Acnodes Corporation - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - introduces their fanless Edge AI (Artificial Intelligence) computers designed for AI deep learning applications and Edge AI solutions. Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is the simulation of human intelligence through machines and computer systems, can be divided into two categories; Narrow AI and General AI. Narrow AI is designed to perform specific tasks, or single tasks, that outperform humans. An example of Narrow AI is facial recognition software. On the other hand, General AI is designed to perform various tasks and draws knowledge from its environment. General AI is often compared to human intelligence because it processes information similar to how humans process information. With AI systems, computers are able to look for patterns and make decisions without pre-programming and efficiently compute data. This is known as Deep Learning, which is "essentially multiple ML [Machine Learning] capabilities, scaled up to a much higher degree, and often processing different types of learning, bringing them together and cross-correlating them in extremely resource-intensive neural networks." (Smith, C. "Edge Computing and AI Technologies: Turning Data into Instant Insights" CIO 2020)FEC8016 - Fanless Edge AI Computer with Intel Apollo Lake PlatformFEC8016 is powered by the Intel Apollo Lake Atom x5-3940 1.6Ghz CPU and comes with Intel SoC integrated chipset. The system is equipped with DDR3L 1866MHz SO-DIMM slot for up to 8GB of system memory and M.2 SSD for up to 64GB of storage. Option for a 128GB SSD is available. The system also supports Dual Intel I211AT ethernet, 802.11ac WLAN, and Windows 10 / Linux Supported operating system. Option for Bluetooth connection and AI acceleration module. FEC8016 features diverse I/O interfaces including 2 x RJ45 GigaLAN for device connection, 1 x HDMI, 3 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0, and 1 x micro SD slot. It also comes with 1 x power button and 1 x phoenix type power connecter. To withstand the environmental conditions during operation, FEC8016 has an extended temperature range of -20°C to 70°C and operating humidity of 5 to 95%, non-condensing. The AI system has a +12V DC power input and offers the option for a 9~36V DC input or AC power input.FEC8016: https://www.acnodes.com/fanless-embedded-microbox-system/embedded-edge-ai-system/fec8016.htmFEC8018 - Fanless Edge AI Computer with NVIDIA Jetson PlatformFEC8018 is powered by the Nvidia Dual-Core Denver 2 64-bit quad-core ARM A57 complex CPU and comes with Nvidia Pascal 256 CUDA cores chipset. The system is equipped with LPDDR4 128-bit slot for up to 8GB of system memory and eMMC 5.1 for up to 32GB of storage and 1 x SD card expansion slot. The system also supports Gigabit LAN, 802.11ac WLAN, and Linux Jetpack operating system. Option for Bluetooth 4.1 connection is available. FEC8018 features diverse I/O interfaces including 2 x RJ45 GigaLAN for device connection, 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB 2.0, and 1 x SD card slot. It also comes with 1 x power button and 1 x phoenix type power connecter. To withstand the environmental conditions during operation, FEC8018 has an extended temperature range of -20°C to 70°C and operating humidity of 5 to 95%, non-condensing. The AI system has a +12V ~ 19V DC power input and offers the option for a 9~36V DC input or AC power input.FEC8018: https://www.acnodes.com/fec8018.htmAcnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or email info@acnodes.com.About Acnodes CorporationAcnodes supplies and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to the military. They have an array of technological innovations in the area of rackmount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC's, and rugged monitors that created more simple and valuable products to the customers. Acnodes works closely with their clients to customize computer products to meet required projects and specifications. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work. Contact Information Acnodes Corporation

Erica Yuen

909-597-7588



www.acnodes.com



Click here to view the company profile of Acnodes Corporation

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Acnodes Corporation